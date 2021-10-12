Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Public services face fresh spending squeeze despite rising taxes, warns IFS

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 1.24am
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)

Public services are facing a new spending squeeze despite taxes rising to record peacetime levels, a leading economic think tank has warned.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the rising cost of healthcare in an ageing population was eating into funds available for services such as the courts, prisons and local government.

In a report ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget later this month, it said the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) announced by Boris Johnson to pay for extra spending on health and social care may have to more than double by the end of the decade to keep up.

An analysis by Citi estimated the UK economy is expected to be between 2% and 3% smaller in 2024-25 than it was before the pandemic – with Brexit having an even deeper “scarring” effect than Covid.

“The scarring just because of the pandemic may not be as large as we thought last year. The scarring due to Brexit may actually be larger,” said Christian Schulz, the bank’s director of European economics.

“Brexit is casting a long shadow over the economy.”

Following the increase in NICs announced last month, the IFS said public spending was set to settle at 42% of national income – 2% above its pre-pandemic share and the highest sustained level since the mid-1980s.

However, the shrinking economy meant Mr Sunak would have no extra cash to spend on “unprotected” Whitehall departments when he delivers his spending review alongside the Budget on October 27.

Sticking to his planned spending totals, which were fixed only last month, could require cuts in day-to-day budgets of more than £2 billion next year in such “perennially squeezed” areas such as local government, further education, prisons and courts.

Meanwhile the ever-growing NHS budget meant the 1.25% health and social care levy may have to rise 3.15% over the course of the next parliament.

Overall, the IFS said the uncertainty surrounding the current economic forecasts was “incredibly high”.

In the best-case scenario, the £28 billion in tax rises announced by the Chancellor in his last Budget in March could prove unnecessary to get the public finances back to a current budget surplus, allowing him to cut taxes.

Alternatively, if things go badly, Mr Sunak may have to almost treble those tax increases to meet his target for the public finances.

IFS director Paul Johnson said: “Rishi Sunak, a Conservative Chancellor, is presiding over an increase in the tax burden to record levels in the UK and an increase in the size of the state to levels not seen since the days of Mrs Thatcher.

“Yet the combined effects of ever-growing spending on the NHS and an economy smaller than projected pre-pandemic mean that he is still likely to be short of money to spend on many other public services.

“On central forecasts, there will be little or no scope to increase spending on things like local government, the justice system and further education, after a decade of sharp cuts.

“That said, he still faces huge uncertainty over the direction of the economy and hence over the state of the public finances.

“He will be hoping against hope that stronger-than-expected growth in revenues over the next few years will help to dig him out of what still looks like a fair-sized hole.”

A Treasury spokesman said departmental budgets would be set out in the spending review, which would continue to reflect “the public’s key priorities”.

“Core departmental spending will grow in real terms over this Parliament at nearly 4% per year on average – a £140 billion cash increase and the largest real-terms increase in overall departmental spending for any parliament this century,” the spokesman said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier