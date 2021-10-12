Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Labour staff members deny leaking antisemitism report

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 1.43am
Former Labour Director of Strategy and Communications Seumas Milne is among five who have denied leaking the report (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former Labour Director of Strategy and Communications Seumas Milne is among five who have denied leaking the report (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Five former Labour party staff members have denied leaking a report that found “factional opposition” to Jeremy Corbyn hindered effective tackling of antisemitism in the party.

The quintet, including Mr Corbyn’s former director of communications Seumas Milne and former chief of staff Karie Murphy, said they would “vigorously defend themselves” in a High Court action.

Labour has filed papers accusing Mr Milne, Ms Murphy along with communications team member Georgie Robertson, former head of complaints Laura Murray and staffer Harry Hayball, of having responsibility for leaking the April 2020 report, according to their lawyers Carter-Ruck.

The report claimed to have found “no evidence” of antisemitism complaints being handled differently to other forms of complaint during Mr Corbyn’s tenure, or of current or former staff being “motivated by antisemitic intent”.

His time as leader of the opposition was marred by complaints of racism against Jews and accusations senior officials were slow to crack down on members who promoted antisemitism.

But the report found bias against the Islington North MP contributed to “a litany of mistakes” that hindered the effective handling of the issue.

In a statement issued by lawyers for the five, they said: “The individuals entirely reject these baseless claims. They did not leak the report. They fully cooperated with the party’s investigation by an independent external investigator, and with the inquiry led by Martin Forde QC.

Sir Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn led the Labour party from 2015 to 2020 and was succeeded by Sir Keir Starmer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“They understand that neither of those investigations concluded that they were responsible.

“The party has already acknowledged in court that it cannot be certain who leaked the report and that its ‘case’ against them is circumstantial. But it is now trying to make them foot the bill for legal action brought against it.

“The party should be focussing on the deeply troubling evidence contained with the leaked report, rather than trying to wrongly scapegoat and victimise former staff who documented it, and who have not been accused by either of the independent investigations.”

