Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Role of ECJ was only mentioned once in protocol discussions, Sefcovic says

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 7.13pm
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said a visit to Northern Ireland left a lasting impression on him (Brian Lawless/PA)
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said a visit to Northern Ireland left a lasting impression on him (Brian Lawless/PA)

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) was mentioned to him only once during all of his discussions and interactions with people in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit arrangements.

It came after a trade body said companies across the UK are not concerned about the ECJ’s role in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK Government has demanded that the ECJ is removed from its role in protocol as the arbitrator of trade disputes.

Mr Sefcovic said: “Referring to my visit to Northern Ireland, it left me with very lasting impressions and I really met a lot of stakeholders and I saw big positive excitement about the opportunities dual market access represents.

“Many of the proposals we are putting on the table were indeed inspired by one of the first meetings I had in Northern Ireland with the Business Brexit Working Group.

“I heard from the representatives of the business communities, I heard from business leaders at Stormont, I heard from representatives of civic society.

“I can tell you that in all the meetings I had, and I had quite a few interactions, exchanges and discussions, the issue of the European Court of Justice was mentioned once.

“When I first heard about this issue it was probably in the Command Paper which was published by the UK Government just before the summer break.”

Brexit
Seamus Leheny, policy manager at Logistics UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

Seamus Leheny, a representative of trade body Logistics UK, told BBC News: “We have got 18,000 members across the UK and we haven’t had any representation from any member regarding the ECJ.

“What people want is solutions to the protocol, they want the protocol to work and that is what we are interested in.”

He added: “What people are looking for, we are in solution mode here, and the logistics industry, we are solution seekers.

“We want to get these fixes that the EU have proposed.

“We need to see the legal text obviously to make sure the safeguards are there but people just want to build on this because they see the best way for peace in Northern Ireland is improve people’s prospects and livelihoods.

“That’s when I speak to businesses, that’s what they want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier