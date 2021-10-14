Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Afghan interpreter ‘happiest parent’ as son starts school in UK

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.20pm
Burhan Vesal with his wife and son (Burhan Vesal/PA)
Burhan Vesal with his wife and son (Burhan Vesal/PA)

An Afghan interpreter who worked with the British Army has said he is “the happiest parent” after his son started school in the UK.

Burhan Vesal, 34, from Kabul, and his family were evacuated from Afghanistan in August as the Taliban took control of the country.

His son, Sepehr, six, had been unable to attend school when Kabul collapsed, but last week was enrolled at a school in London.

Burhan Vesal with his wife and son
Burhan Vesal with his wife and son (Burhan Vesal/PA)

“Always I am asking him ‘how is the school here?’ He is saying fantastic, lovely, and he learns a lot,” Mr Vesal told the PA news agency.

“He can speak English, he is always calling ‘good morning father’. All the parents want is for their child to be educated, to have a bright future, and that’s all we want for him.

“I am the happiest parent.”

Mr Vesal worked with the British Army in Afghanistan from 2009 for about three years, and described leaving his country as “the happiest and the saddest moment”.

He said that in the months before Kabul fell he would take his son to school, and they would both fear for one another’s lives.

Burhan Vesal's son Sepehr
Burhan Vesal’s son Sepehr (Burhan Vesal/PA)

“There was lots of explosions everywhere, no-one was safe,” Mr Vesal said.

“Whenever Sepehr was going to school he was asking me ‘do not go to the duty because there is explosions’.

“It was a shock for me that a six-year-old child is saying to me ‘do not go to your duty, stay home’.

“The situation (was) getting worse day by day, fighting was coming from the provinces towards Kabul city.

“At the morning I was going with him to school and at the afternoon his mother was bringing him from school.

Sepehr is very happy, his father said
Sepehr is very happy, his father said (Burhan Vesal/PA)

“All the time we are worrying, all the time we were contacting his teacher, ‘is he fine? If something is going to happen we should come or not?’”

The family are in a hotel awaiting new accommodation, while Mr Vesal said he and his wife, a doctor, are taking online English classes and both want to work.

Sepehr meanwhile is “very happy” according to his father, although he was surprised to learn about the UK’s two-day weekend.

“He tells me that ‘I’ve got a new friend, his name is this, his name is that’ and he is very happy,” said Mr Vesal.

“Once I told him that in Afghanistan we only have Fridays holiday and here we have Saturday and Sunday – he told me ‘why two days? It should be one day’.”

