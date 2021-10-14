Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Civil Service must rise from ‘defensive crouch’ over reform – Cabinet Secretary

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.50pm
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was speaking at the University of Newcastle (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was speaking at the University of Newcastle (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Cabinet Secretary has pledged to overhaul the Civil Service and acknowledged it had assumed a “defensive crouch” position when faced with reform previously.

Simon Case, who since September last year has been the most senior civil service adviser to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, was speaking at the University of Newcastle on Wednesday.

In what was his first public speech since taking up the role, Mr Case warned against missing the opportunity of embracing the skills brought into the Civil Service through the pandemic.

Pointing to the Second World War, he said “scientists, engineers, mechanics, linguists, cryptographers – yes, even historians – whomever was necessary” were brought in to assist in the war effort.

But he said: “After victory, we could have applied their specialist skills, their expertise and knowledge, to rebuild the country. Instead, they were encouraged to disperse.”

He said that alongside the strengths of the Civil Service “we also need to acknowledge our weaknesses”, including “cumbersome processes and siloed working” and “confusion at times about who was responsible for what”.

And he said there were also issues with “failing to work consistently well across national and local government, and missing the value of expertise on the ground, weaknesses in how we gather, handle and present data, and our longstanding lack of specialist scientific and technical knowledge”.

Some of these failings echoed criticisms made of the Civil Service by the Prime Minister’s former top aide Dominic Cummings.

Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Mr Cummings said on Twitter that the Cabinet Secretary had been “a v strong supporter of serious reform & was v clear internally to officials re how bad Covid failings were”.

But he added that “he also knows this PM will not support the scale of changes needed cos he chose the path of No10 as Media Entertainment Service instead”.

Mr Case insisted much of this criticism came from inside the workforce itself.

He revealed that at the start of the pandemic “officials (were) emailing Excel spreadsheets back and forth late at night, to be turned into Powerpoint slides for ministers the following morning”.

He said: “We didn’t know where cases were or how they were spreading.”

But he said that new systems had been developed, allowing ministers to make tough decisions.

Mr Case said: “My colleagues want to be respected personally and see their contribution valued; so many of the greatest advocates for reform are actually civil servants.

“Some of the loudest voices for change are coming from within. We know what frustrates us; what holds us back. We know what makes it harder for us to do our jobs.

“We know what we have to do. We must make sure that in the next five years we learn the lessons of the pandemic and we seize the opportunities to bank our wins and fix our weaknesses.”

He added: “Let me be clear: we are only in the foothills of these reforms and there is much more to do.”

Warning that trust in civil servants would be eroded without changes, he said the organisation must “rise up from the defensive crouch that we have assumed around reform too often in the past and instead stand tall”.

“While our position is one of great privilege, it is not granted in perpetuity,” he said.

