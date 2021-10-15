Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Patel plans visa penalties for countries that do not cooperate on deportations

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 1.18pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel is planning to get tough over deportations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel is planning to get tough over deportations (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Priti Patel will be granted new powers to impose visa penalties on countries that do not cooperate on deportations, under new reforms in the Nationality and Borders Bill announced on Friday.

The Home Secretary will be able to suspend visas entirely, impose a £190 surcharge on applications to come to the UK or increase visa processing times.

The powers will affect the whole visa service, including study, work, visitor and settlement visas.

The aim is to encourage other countries to cooperate with the UK Government when it comes to deportations and removals.

Ms Patel said: “The UK has a proud history of being open to the world but we rightly expect our international partners to work with us to remove those who have no right to be in the UK, such as dangerous foreign national offenders.

“It is unfair on UK citizens and taxpayers that pressure is put on our public services by foreign nationals with no legal right to be here.

“Through my New Plan for Immigration, and this landmark legislation, I will continue to take the difficult action needed to fix our broken asylum system and deliver on what the British people want – full control of our borders.”

Foreign criminals will also be able to be removed sooner.

Under changes to the Early Removal Scheme, foreign national criminals will be eligible for removal up to 12 months before the end of their custodial sentence, as opposed to nine months. This is assuming they’ve served over half a custodial sentence.

Minister for justice and tackling illegal migration, Tom Pursglove, said the the New Plan for Immigration provides the only long-term solution to fix our “broken asylum system”.

He added: “We are taking another step forward in delivering on this commitment as our Nationality and Borders Bill continues its passage through Parliament. We are ensuring our system is fair for those who play by the rules, but firm on foreign criminals and those in our country illegally.

“We have brought forward the most significant reforms to the immigration and asylum system in decades. This is what the British people have consistently demanded. Strengthening the Bill through these amendments will ensure that we continue to deliver for them.”

The US also requests that foreign governments take appropriate steps when it comes to deportations and removals. Any lack of cooperation from the nation of origin would in many cases result in visa sanctions, which can vary in severity.

At the beginning of the month, the EU temporarily suspended the application of certain provisions in the visa code to nationals from The Gambia.

The decision was taken due to the country’s lack of cooperation on readmission of third-country nationals illegally staying in the EU.

Some of the other amendments tabled by the Government include expanding the types of claims that can be dealt with in an accelerated appeal from detention, so that more cases can be resolved while the person is in detention rather than them being released into the community. This includes foreign national offenders.

Over the coming week, the Government is also expected to introduce a robust approach to age assessment to better identify asylum-seeking children and stop adults accessing children’s services and legislation to establish an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Scheme.

Once introduced, carriers will have to check that all passengers (except British and Irish citizens) have a digital authorisation or some other form of permission before they can travel to the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier