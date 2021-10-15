Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Very distressing’ scene as MP Sir David Amess stabbed in constituency surgery

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.46pm Updated: October 15 2021, 3.02pm
Sir David Amess MP was stabbed several times in the incident (Ian West/PA)
A man has been arrested after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times during a “very distressing” incident at a constituency surgery in Essex.

It is not yet known how seriously the 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, has been injured.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects, and praised members of the public for their response after the incident at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

A spokesman for Sir David’s office in Westminster said: “The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is.

“We are still waiting.”

Councillor John Lamb, who is at the scene, said the MP had not been taken to hospital but medics were “working on him all that time” within the church building.

He told the PA news agency: “He’s a family man, he’s got four daughters and a son.

“He’s always trying to help people and especially refugees he’s tried to help.

“He’s a very amicable person and he does stick by his guns, he says what he believes and he sticks by it.”

He said he got the call about the “dreadful” attack just after midday and rushed to the constituency surgery, but the surrounding roads had already been cordoned off by police.

Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside the church and an air ambulance at the scene.

A large cordon extended down Eastwood Road, with members of the public gathering behind it, and multiple side streets closed off.

Leigh-on-Sea incident
Emergency services rushed to the scene just after midday on Friday (Nick Ansell/PA)

The incident comes five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered as she arrived to host a surgery in her Batley and Spen constituency in June 2016.

Her widower Brendan Cox tweeted: “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”

Witness Anthony Finch described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car.

He told LBC: “At that point obviously we knew something serious had happened.

“Within five minutes we’d been informed by someone who was actually in the building what had happened, and apparently he (Sir David Amess) had been stabbed quite a few times.

“It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life…”

Former prime minister David Cameron tweeted: “Very alarming and worrying news reports coming from Leigh-on-Sea. My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David Amess and his family.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife.

“He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

“We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly.”

Police requested potential witnesses to come forward with CCTV, dashcam footage, or doorbell footage.

