Sir David Amess wrote about how attacks ‘spoilt’ tradition of meeting voters

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 5.14pm
A police officer with floral tributes left outside the Cheltenham offices of the Liberal Democrats (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Sir David Amess recently wrote of how MPs had received security advice about holding surgeries, and how attacks had “spoilt the great British tradition” of the voters meeting politicians.

In Ayes & Ears: A Survivor’s Guide to Westminster – which was published in November – he wrote about Jo Cox’s murder and how she had been attacked “in the most barbaric fashion imaginable”.

Sir David also wrote about the machete attack on Nigel Jones MP, which resulted in his aide Andy Pennington’s death as he tried to protect him.

Andrew Pennington, the Lib Dem worker who died in a sword attack at the party’s HQ in Cheltenham (Barry Batchelor/PA)

And the Essex politician mentioned he had experienced “nuisance from the odd member of the general public” at his own property.

He said most MPs had changed the way they interacted with voters, and the Commons authorities took the threats members faced very seriously.

MPs were issued with safety guidance for themselves and their families, Sir David wrote.

Writing about the attack on Mr Jones, which happened in 2000, Sir David said: “We all make ourselves readily available to our constituents and are often dealing with members of the public who have mental health problems, it could happen to any of us.”

About security, he said: “We regularly check our locks and many others have CCTV cameras installed but probably the most significant change has been with constituency surgeries.

“The British tradition has always been that Members of Parliament regularly make themselves available for constituents to meet them face to face at their surgeries.

“Now advice has been given to be more careful when accepting appointments.

“We are advised to never see people alone, we must be extra careful when opening post and we must ensure that our offices are properly safe and secure.

“In short, these increasing attacks have rather spoilt the great British tradition of the people openly meeting their elected politicians.”

Sir David also mentioned frequently being abused online, and how “ignorant cowards” could remain anonymous.

He said: “The law in this regard needs to be changed and updated as a matter of urgency.”

