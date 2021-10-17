Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police could guard MP surgeries to keep them safe, Patel says

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 11.24am Updated: October 17 2021, 12.59pm
Police protection during constituency meetings could be required, the Home Secretary has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Police protection during constituency meetings could be required, the Home Secretary has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police could be called in to guard MP surgeries to keep them safe following the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency event, the Home Secretary has said.

Priti Patel said “protection” for MPs while they are holding talks with constituents was one of the options being considered under a “whole spectrum” of measures to address safety concerns in the wake of the Southend West MP’s killing on Friday.

It came as Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy admitted she did not feel safe when going about her Wigan constituency and said she was not sure that the situation was “recoverable” for public servants, following the killing of two serving MPs in the past five years.

Conservative Sir David, 69, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday afternoon when he was stabbed multiple times in a frenzied attack.

His death comes after the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Jo Cox, was murdered in 2016 as she was on her way to a constituency surgery.

Ms Patel said discussions were under way with MPs about extra measures that might be required, with each representative contacted by their local police force since the attack in Essex.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said MPs could be asked to share their whereabouts with police about all business-related visits
Home Secretary Priti Patel said MPs could be asked to share their whereabouts with police about all business-related visits (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Cabinet minister told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme that the options being considered included that “when you hold your surgeries, could you have officers or some kind of protection while you’re holding your surgery?”

MPs could also be asked to share their whereabouts at all times with the police in a bid to keep them free from harm, she said.

Asked if she would consider airport-style security, Ms Patel said: “That would be with the police and the House authorities. There are lots of things under consideration already.”

But Ms Patel was adamant that MPs should continue to be accessible to the public, despite the recent attacks and the barrage of threats they receive.

The Home Secretary said: “This should never ever break that link between an elected representative and their democratic role, responsibility and duty to the people who elected them.”

Police search a house in north London, thought to be in relation to the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery
Police search a house in north London, thought to be in relation to the death of Sir David (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It came as police searches thought to be related to the investigation of Sir David’s murder continued on Sunday.

At least three officers wearing blue gloves were seen working inside a flat in a converted property in Kentish Town, north London, on Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the attack in Essex on suspicion of murder. He has since been detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and is in custody at a London police station.

A warrant of further detention, which allows detectives to hold the man until October 22, was granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The name the police have for the suspect is Ali Harbi Ali, the PA news agency understands.

Official sources told PA he is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage.

Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died
Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The Sunday Times said the suspected killer’s father, Harbi Ali Kullane, who the newspaper described as a former adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, had confirmed that his British-born son had been arrested.

Speaking at his sister’s home in north London, Mr Kullane reportedly said: “I’m feeling very traumatised. It’s not something that I expected or even dreamt of.”

Since Sir David’s death, MPs have been sharing their day-to-day experience of the threats they face.

Senior Labour MP Ms Nandy, asked whether she felt safe doing her job in her constituency, replied: “No, not really if I’m honest.”

The representative for Wigan said she backed the idea of MPs being able to ask for police protection at public meetings.

Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy admitted she did not feel safe when out in her Wigan constituency
Labour shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy admitted she did not feel safe when out in her Wigan constituency (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’m not sure that we can ever eliminate the risk but there are other things that can be done to reduce the risk,” the shadow foreign secretary told Trevor Phillips during an interview on Sky News.

“I think the suggestion from the Speaker about ensuring that anyone who wants or needs security at surgeries is a good idea, not least because people often know, even if we don’t advertise them, that they are happening, so they can become a magnet for people who want to come and cause trouble.”

Andrew Rosindell, the Tory MP for Romford, said MPs were “a little bit” frightened after Friday’s tragic events and that he would recommend not publicising constituency surgeries online.

Speaking to PA in Leigh-on-Sea, he said: “The problem with social media is that it can be picked up by anybody anywhere. A bad person can see it and can suddenly turn up and this is clearly what happened with David.”

Sir David had publicised his surgery at the church on Twitter several days before the attack.

