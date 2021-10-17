Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Police ‘often don’t do anything’ when abuse reported, MP says

By Press Association
October 17 2021, 3.15pm
Andrew Rosindell at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Andrew Rosindell at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Conservative MP has said police often “don’t do anything” when he reports abusive messages.

Andrew Rosindell, who represents Romford, was speaking after Sir David Amess was killed in his nearby constituency of Southend West on Friday.

Speaking to the PA news agency outside Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, where Sir David was stabbed to death on Friday while meeting constituents, Mr Rosindell said MPs are “a little bit” frightened after the incident.

Mr Rosindell said he has brushed off abuse and threats received in the past “because we’ve got a job to do”, adding he believes a change is needed in the approach taken to MPs’ security.

He said his office does contact police about abuse, but often either nothing is done or he is asked to “give endless statements which lead nowhere”.

He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “I’ve been an MP 20 years, and during that period I see a lot of more nasty people around than ever before, and they are willing to say and do things in a way that I would never have thought possible in this country. And we all have to be really aware and keep our wits about us.

“The abuse we get on social media, by emails, I mean we get it all the time. But we brush it off because we’ve got a job to do. And we tell the police. The police have got other things to do, it’s not always followed up.

“And I think probably this has all got to change, we have got to take this a bit more seriously in future.

“I’ve had my office arsoned, my car was smashed up, someone tried to get into my house and injure me – managed to stop them.

“All these things have happened over the years, but you take it in your stride because our priority is to get on with our job, and we do tend to not think much about our own security, I’m afraid. But I’m thinking now maybe we should do a bit more.”

The MP told Times Radio: “In the last few years I’ve had four or five incidents where I’ve had to report things to the police.

“And quite often they… literally don’t do anything, or the onus is on me to have to give endless statements which lead nowhere.

“I’ve sat and given endless statements in the past and nothing comes back to you.

“I was attacked in the 2017 election. I’ve had threatening emails and abusive emails sent to constituents about me. Almost nothing ever happens with these things.

“Do I blame the police? They’ve got a job to, they’re under-resourced, I guess. These cases are very difficult to get to the bottom of. And life moves on. The next day I have got 101 other issues to have to deal with.”

He described it as a “huge dilemma”.

Speaking to PA, Mr Rosindell said: “Are we frightened? A little bit after this, yeah, I have to admit.

“If it could happen to David, it could happen to any MP.”

He added that MP surgeries, where they meet and speak with constituents, should not be promoted on social media and should instead be promoted in the local community.

“The problem with social media is that it can be picked up by anybody, anywhere,” he said. “A bad person can see it and can suddenly turn up and this is clearly what happened with David.”

Sir David had publicised his surgery at the church on Twitter several days before the attack.

