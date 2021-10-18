Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs tell of death threats as they pay tribute to Sir David Amess

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 9.28am Updated: October 18 2021, 11.49am
A candle and a photo of Sir David Amess greeted mourners at a vigil in Essex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MPs have shared fresh experiences of receiving death threats as they prepare to pay tribute to Sir David Amess in the wake of the Conservative backbencher’s murder.

Labour’s Chris Bryant said a man has been arrested over a threat on his life after the MP for Southend West was killed while meeting constituents in Essex.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab spoke of having received at least three threats on “life and limb” in the past two years, with the latest being of an acid attack.

Their comments came as Sir David’s widow Julia and other family members visited the scene of his murder at Belfairs Methodist Church on Monday morning.

Wiping tears from her eyes, she read messages on floral tributes that were piled up outside the church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes in the Commons to Sir David later on Monday before MPs and peers attend a service in his honour nearby at St Margaret’s Church.

The killing on Friday led to fresh scrutiny over the security of MPs.

Just a day later, Mr Bryant said he received a death threat after returning from Qatar where he has been investigating the situation faced by refugees from Afghanistan.

“I got back on Saturday and the first message in my inbox was this death threat, pretty clear, so I notified the police and they have taken action,” he told the PA news agency.

Sir David Amess death
Flowers and tributes at the scene near Belfairs Methodist Church (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said abuse in British politics has risen in recent years, particularly over Brexit and from anti-vaccine protesters who he said had targeted his Rhondda constituency office in the last year.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said a 76-year-old man from Bridgend was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications after the threat levelled at the Labour MP.

Mr Raab said colleagues – particularly women – have received “worse abuse” than himself but that he has been the victim of three recent threats that required “intervention”.

“I have had three threats to life and limb over the last two years,” the Deputy Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast.

He told ITV that the most recent was “someone threatening to throw acid over me”.

Sir David Amess death
A police officer arranges flowers and tributes outside Belfairs Methodist Church (Aaron Chown/PA)

While recognising the need for security, many MPs have been careful to warn against allowing the attack on Sir David to create detachment from their constituents.

Mr Raab said having plain-clothes police officers on the doors of surgeries with constituents could have a “chilling effect”, but he would understand if colleagues decided otherwise.

“We don’t let the terrorists win by creating wedges or walls between us and those who vote us in,” he told Sky News.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called for fresh understanding of how politics can be made safer, but discussed the extensive protections of his US counterpart as he warned against a “knee-jerk reaction”.

“Do I want to be like Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, who can’t go anywhere without armed police? Is that a life I want? No,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Sir David Amess death
Forensic officers and police at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir David’s killing was the second murder of an MP within five years, after Labour’s Jo Cox was targeted by a right-wing extremist outside a West Yorkshire library where she was due to hold a constituency surgery.

Her widower, Brendan Cox, warned supporters from across the political spectrum against a “celebration of political segregation”.

“I think that is absolutely something that we have to challenge. And linked to that we have to stop dehumanising our opponents”, he told Times Radio.

Politicians will share their memories of Sir David in Parliament after a morning of prayers and a minute’s silence at 2.30pm on Monday.

His family said their “hearts are shattered” by the killing of their “strong and courageous” father.

“So, we ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all. This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness,” they said in a statement.

A 25-year-old man, understood by PA to be Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Sir David’s murder and remains in police custody.

He has been detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives are expected to continue to question him until Friday after a warrant of further detention was granted.

