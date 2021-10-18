Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Blair pays tribute to ‘towering figure’ Colin Powell, his Iraq War ally

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 2.34pm Updated: October 18 2021, 6.15pm
Tony Blair (left), then Prime Minister, greeting US Secretary of State Colin Powell outside 10 Downing Street in 2001 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
US military leader and statesman Colin Powell, who helped make the case for the Iraq War, has died aged 84.

Former prime minister Tony Blair said Mr Powell was a “towering figure” who “still had so much to give”.

The US statesman’s family said he had died from Covid-19 complications despite being fully vaccinated.

Mr Powell, who served as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and as secretary of state, gave a landmark speech at the United Nations in 2003 detailing Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction  – claims that later turned out to be based on false intelligence.

Mr Blair, who led the UK into the war alongside the US, said: “Colin was a towering figure in American military and political leadership over many years, someone of immense capability and integrity, a hugely likeable and warm personality and a great companion, with a lovely and self-deprecating sense of humour.

Colin Powell death
Tony Blair said Colin Powell had been a “towering figure” in US military and political life (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“He was wonderful to work with, he inspired loyalty and respect and was one of those leaders who always treated those under them with kindness and concern.

His life stands as a testament not only to dedicated public service but also a strong belief in willingness to work across partisan division in the interests of his country.

“I am so sorry to hear the news of his death. He still had so much to give.”

The former prime minister offered his “thoughts and prayers” to Mr Powell’s widow and his “large and loving extended family”.

