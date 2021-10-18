Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prayer for those ‘who feel vulnerable in public service’ as MP remembered

By Press Association
October 18 2021, 5.34pm
Prayers are being offered at a service of remembrance for the MP Sir David Amess (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prayers are being offered at a service of remembrance for the MP Sir David Amess (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The late Sir David Amess’s “kindness and commitment” is being remembered at a service in his honour near Parliament.

Prayers for the MP’s family, friends and colleagues are being offered at St Margaret’s Church, beside Westminster Abbey.

The service of remembrance will also pray for those who “feel vulnerable in public service”, with a hope for “peace in our land and an end to rancour and the threat of violence”.

Sir David was fatally stabbed while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex on Friday.

Monday’s service includes a reading by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and an address by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

According to an Order of Service, the Rev Anthony Ball, Canon of Westminster and Rector of St Margaret’s Church, will pray for “courage and strength” for all those affected by Sir David’s death.

He will say: “Here, in the Parliamentary Church, we come to mourn the untimely death of Sir David Amess MP, to pray for Julia, their family, and all who feel his loss so keenly, to remember the kindness and commitment of a friend and colleague, and to console each other in our grief.

“Here we acknowledge a shared sense of vulnerability even as we express the determination to maintain our public service. Here we seek God’s protection and the needful gifts of courage and strength for the days ahead.”

Other prayers at the service include those for Sir David, and “all who have died in the service of Parliament”, for the bereaved in their “shock and deep sadness” following the MP’s death, and for the causes close to his heart, including support of those living with disability, the humane treatment of animals, and for decency in public life and discourse.

