Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Man arrested over death threat sent to Labour MP released on bail

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 11.00am
Labour MP Chris Bryant was sent a death threat by email (PA)
Labour MP Chris Bryant was sent a death threat by email (PA)

A man arrested on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour MP Chris Bryant has been released on bail.

The 76-year-old, from Pontycymer, Bridgend, was taken in for questioning after a report was made by the 59-year-old politician on October 16.

Mr Bryant told the PA news agency that he called police after receiving a death threat via email.

It happened soon after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Essex.

The Rhondda MP said the level of vitriol was higher than he had known it in 20 years in Parliament and said his constituency office has been targeted in the last year by anti-vaccine and Brexit protesters.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “A 76-year-old man from Pontycymer, Bridgend, who was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications has been released on police bail.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier