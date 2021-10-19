Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lawyer calls for ‘Dennis’ Law’ to stop prosecution of veterans

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 4.02pm
Dennis Hutchings died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dennis Hutchings died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The solicitor for Army veteran Dennis Hutchings has called on the Government to halt the historical prosecution of veterans following his client’s death while on trial for attempted murder.

Hutchings died in Belfast on Monday after contracting Covid-19 while he was on trial over a 1974 Troubles shooting.

His solicitor Philip Barden said he hopes the Government will now enact a statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions in Northern Ireland, and said this should be known as “Dennis’ Law”.

Mr Barden, from law firm Devonshires, added: “I had the honour to look after Dennis Hutchings for 10 years. I was with him on Monday shortly before he passed away. What follows is what he wanted me to say on his behalf.

“I hope that the Government will now enact a statute of limitation that will end the shameful pursuit of Army veterans in Northern Ireland. This should be known as Dennis’ Law as it is the cause that he fought and died for.”

Hutchings had been charged with the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974.

The former member of the Life Guards regiment, from Cawsand in Cornwall, had denied a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Barden said that had Hutchings given evidence at his trial, he would have said that he did not shoot Mr Cunningham in Co Tyrone in 1974, but that he had fired “air shots”.

The solicitor said: “Dennis fired one warning shot. Mr Cunningham stopped and turned momentarily. This enabled another soldier to move closer to Mr Cunningham in an attempt to arrest him.

“That soldier thought Mr Cunningham was about to produce a weapon and he cocked his rifle, but did not fire.

“Mr Cunningham turned and ran off. Dennis fired two warning shots, as the first had briefly stopped him, in the hope that two more would cause him to halt. At the same time another soldier fired the fatal shots.”

Mr Barden added: “It was Dennis who applied field dressings to Mr Cunningham and tried to save his life. Those are not the actions of a man who had moments before attempted to murder Mr Cunningham by firing at him as the prosecution allege.

Dennis Hutchings court case
Supporters of Dennis Hutchings congregate together outside Laganside Court in Belfast this week (Liam McBurney/PA)

“In Mr Cunningham’s final moments it was Dennis who tried to save his life.”

The lawyer continued: “I hope that no-one else goes through Dennis’ experience of a process that preoccupied the last 10 years of his life.

“Unless this Government now acts then many others will follow Dennis as there are numerous coroner’s inquests and police investigations still under way.

“It is inevitable that others will follow in Dennis’ footsteps unless this is stopped.

“I believe that if our Prime Minister had been born in Northern Ireland and had seen the Troubles and the peace process that was brought about primarily by the Army, then he would have protected these vulnerable veterans from this unseemly process by now.

“This Government can only be judged by its actions. It has already been too slow to act to save Dennis, but there is still time to save others.”

In July, the Government announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998.

