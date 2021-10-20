Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sajid Javid urges Tory colleagues to wear masks in crowded Commons

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 6.47pm
The Tory benches during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Roger Harris)
The Tory benches during Prime Minister’s Questions (UK Parliament/Roger Harris)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged his fellow Tory MPs and ministers to wear masks in the crowded Commons chamber as he warned further coronavirus restrictions are more likely if face coverings are avoided.

Mr Javid said public figures “have a role to play to set an example” on Wednesday, hours after his colleagues packed into Parliament for Prime Minister’s Questions, largely without wearing face masks.

He has so far resisted implementing Plan B for tackling Covid-19 this autumn, despite acknowledging cases could reach 100,000 per day.

Instead, Mr Javid encouraged people to get their booster jabs, meet outside where possible and put on masks in crowded spaces.

Labour MPs wearing masks in Commons
Masks were more apparent on Opposition benches (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

But the Health Secretary was told at a Downing Street press conference that Conservatives in particular were seen without masks in the Commons, leading the Government open to allegations they are not practicing what they preach.

“I think that’s a very fair point,” Mr Javid responded, saying Secretaries of State and health leaders “have all got our role to play in this”.

“We also have a role to play to set an example as private individuals as well, I think that’s a very fair point and I’m sure a lot of people will have heard you,” he added.

Earlier in the day, unmasked Cabinet ministers surrounded Boris Johnson in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions.

Most backbench Tories also shunned coverings in the packed chamber, with opposition MPs being far more likely to be wearing masks.

At the press conference, Mr Javid “it’s going to hit us all” if individuals do not take part in currently voluntary measures to tackle Covid-19 such as wearing masks.

“And it would of course make it more likely we’re going to have more restrictions. Now we want to avoid those,” he added.

The legal requirement for people to wear a face covering in most indoor settings such as public transport, shops and hospitality ended on July 19.

