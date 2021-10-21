Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sajid Javid at odds over mask-wearing in Commons

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 1.38pm Updated: October 21 2021, 1.59pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs on the Tory benches in the Commons do not need masks because ‘we know each other’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs on the Tory benches in the Commons do not need masks because ‘we know each other’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has shot down Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s call for Conservative MPs and ministers to wear masks in the crowded Commons chamber.

Mr Rees-Mogg suggested on Thursday that Tories do not need to wear face coverings in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Current guidance introduced in England after their mandatory use ended this summer is to wear masks in crowded and enclosed spaces where individuals “come into contact with people you don’t normally meet”.

The Health Secretary had called on Wednesday for Tories to set a good example by masking up to help avoid further restrictions being introduced to stem a wave of coronavirus cases.

Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid had said on Wednesday that Tories should set a good example to society as a whole by wearing masks (Toby Melville/PA)

No 10 appeared surprised that Mr Javid issued the call and declined to back his advice, instead pointing to the guidance on wearing them around less familiar faces.

Asked by his SNP counterpart, Pete Wishart, in the Commons about the Health Secretary’s advice, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “There is no advice to wear facemasks in workplaces.

“The advice on crowded spaces is with crowded spaces with people that you don’t know. We on this side know each other.”

He joked that “it may be that the honourable gentleman doesn’t like mixing with his own side”, adding “but we on this side have a more convivial, fraternal spirit, and therefore are following the guidance of Her Majesty’s Government”.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said he had not discussed mask wearing with the Prime Minister – who is visiting Northern Ireland on Thursday for the centenary of the partition of Ireland – since Mr Javid’s remarks.

But the spokesman declined to back them, instead telling reporters: “It remains the case that it’s a matter of personal judgment for all individuals on wearing a mask.

HEALTH Coronavirus Regions
(PA Graphics)

“We have very clear guidance, which sets out that people are recommended to wear face coverings in crowded, enclosed spaces where they come into contact with people they do not normally meet.”

On Wednesday, mask-less Tories surrounded Mr Johnson in a packed Commons chamber during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Javid was told at a Downing Street press conference that afternoon that it was leaving the Government open to allegations it is not practising what it preaches.

“I think that’s a very fair point,” Mr Javid responded, saying secretaries of state and health leaders “have all got our role to play in this”.

He added: “We also have a role to play to set an example as private individuals as well, I think that’s a very fair point and I’m sure a lot of people will have heard you.”

Noticeably more Tories chose to wear masks in the chamber on Thursday morning despite it not being packed.

Deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew, health minister Gillian Keegan and trade minister Penny Mordaunt were among the Conservative frontbenchers to wear one.

Mr Rees-Mogg did not.

Professor Robert West, a health psychologist advising the Government as part of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), argued that MPs would be effective in setting an example if they wore masks.

“Actually people who are ambivalent, it gives them a kind of excuse if you like, to say, ‘If they’re not doing it why should I do it’,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme.

“It’s about leadership. And politicians often talk to members of the public and sports personalities and so on about setting a right example for the public and I do think it behoves them to do the same thing.”

