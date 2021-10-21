Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Media campaign launched encouraging people to get Covid-19 booster jabs

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 12.06am
People have been encouraged to get their second jab (Steve Parsons/PA)
People have been encouraged to get their second jab (Steve Parsons/PA)

A media blitz has been launched by the Government encouraging people to take up Covid-19 booster jabs.

The nationwide advertising campaign will run on outdoor billboards, broadcast and community radio and TV to support the national vaccine drive.

It comes as an estimated 4.7 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK, up from Wednesday’s total of 4.4 million.

A television advert urging people to “get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected” will play from Friday evening, featuring an NHS nurse explaining the benefits of the flu jab and the coronavirus booster vaccine.

Targeted digital adverts will also feature on social media platforms, digital radio and video websites such as YouTube.

They each stress the importance of being protected during winter, which sees an increased transmission of viruses.

The country’s leading pharmacies, including, LloydsPharmacy and Asda have also backed the call for people to get vaccinated.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our vaccine programme is building a wall of defence across the country and our booster rollout is now well under way with more than four million jabs in arms.

“As we go into winter, it is vital that eligible people get their booster jab and their flu jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS.

“This is a national mission and I’m hugely grateful to the public, volunteers and NHS workers rolling out jabs.

“It is fantastic to see some of our biggest high street pharmacies give their backing to the winter vaccination programme.”

It comes after Boris Johnson urged the over 50s to come forward and get their booster jabs as soon as they become eligible.

Coronavirus – Fri Oct 22, 2021
The advert encourages people to get their booster jabs (Department of Health and Social Care/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “You get the call, get the jab.

“We have done about four million booster jabs already but as soon as you become eligible, as soon as you get that call, everybody over 50 should be getting that jab.

“Ninety percent of the adult population has antibodies right now but we must fortify ourselves further.

“The numbers (of infections) are high, we can see what’s happening, we can see the increase, now is the time to get those booster jabs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier