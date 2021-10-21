Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Tory MPs put pressure on Sunak to cut beer duty for pubs

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 12.06am
Beer glasses and a set of car keys (Philip Toscano/PA)
Beer glasses and a set of car keys (Philip Toscano/PA)

Rishi Sunak faces pressure from more than 100 Tory MPs to back pubs by cutting beer duty for draught pints.

The campaign orchestrated by MP Richard Holden calls for the Chancellor not to increase alcohol duties and to cut the tax on draught sales to help pubs compete with supermarkets and off licences.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan-Smith and ex-Cabinet ministers Alun Cains and Karen Bradley are among the scores of Conservatives to have signed a letter to the Chancellor calling for the move in next week’s Budget.

Richard Holden MP (Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA)
Richard Holden MP (Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA)

North West Durham MP Mr Holden said: ““Our pubs are the heart and soul of our communities.

“The support given to pubs through furlough and grants throughout the global pandemic has been great but there is no denying that the hospitality sector has been hit harder than any other by the pandemic.

“That is why I am leading the call from over 100 colleagues on the Chancellor to cut draught beer duty.

“A cut will not only significantly bolster our much-loved pubs across our towns and villages, but also have great knock-on effects for British agriculture and employment, especially for young people in our hospitality sector.

“Over 100 fellow Conservative MPs and I hope that after a tough period, the Chancellor will give our pubs and clubs something to raise a drink to this Budget.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier