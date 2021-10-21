Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs must be able to justify huge Parliament repair costs, says Rees-Mogg

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 12.06am
A survey of the Palace of Westminster is laying the ground for a huge restoration of the 150-year-old building (PA)

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted Parliament needs to “be able to justify to the taxpayer” the huge list of repairs the Palace of Westminster requires, as a survey revealed thousands of issues with the building.

More than 50 engineers, architectural surveyors, acoustics and lighting specialists, and ecologists have spent a combined 4,700 hours over Parliament’s recess periods investigating the building, and creating the most detailed record of the 150-year-old palace ever created.

In total, 2,343 rooms and spaces were examined over the summer and conference recesses, with experts recording thousands of issues including cracks in stonework, widespread water damage, and analysing the complex network of outdated electrical and mechanical systems.

MPs will be expected to decide in early 2023 how much taxpayers’ cash they are willing to spend on restoring Parliament.

Ahead of the likely expense to the public purse, Commons Leader Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We must be able to justify this project to taxpayers.

“That’s why it’s so important to understand and map out the restoration work needed to protect the building – so that the focus is on those essential works necessary to preserve the palace for future generations.”

Lords leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park added: “This preparation survey work of the Palace of Westminster is essential to understand the extent and complexity of the programme of works required.

“In due course it will enable parliamentarians to properly scrutinise the proposed work and ensure value for money.”

Issues recorded by the surveyors include original Victorian stained-glass windows which are warping and sagging due to age, and crumbling stonework.

Work was also done to understand the origin of candle and gas light fittings, some of which were discovered to have been turned upside down when converted to electric power more than 100 years ago.

Surveyors inspect the House of Lords chamber during a parliamentary recess (PA)

It is thought the palace may contain the oldest still-in-use gas lighting system in the world but investigations continue to establish whether this is the case.

Surveyors also studied the enormous basement and the miles of outdated and interweaving gas, electrical, water, sewage, and heating pipes to get up-to-date records on the problems that need fixing.

In September, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said she had taken a tour of the basement and described “high-voltage electricity lines next to the gas pipes and the wiring that goes nobody knows where”.

Mr Rees-Mogg is also understood to have visited the palace’s basement.

Even more detailed surveys are planned for the building throughout the winter and 2022, including “intrusive” surveys into its structure.

It is claimed that the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal will create thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships, using both traditional and modern craft and construction skills, with a workforce from across the UK.

Sarah Johnson, chief executive of the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body, said: “The essential programme to restore the deteriorating Palace of Westminster will protect our world-famous Parliament for generations to come.

“These critical and complex investigations are already informing our detailed restoration plan, which will for the first time set out a true sense of the costs and timescales of the much-needed work.”

