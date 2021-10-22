Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Truss: We must not become strategically dependent on China

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 10.30pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at Chevening House (Hollie Adams/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at Chevening House (Hollie Adams/PA)

Liz Truss has said she wants to build “a network of liberty around the world with like-minded partners” as she warned against the UK becoming “strategically dependent” on China.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Foreign Secretary said that China was an important trading partner for the UK.

But she said it was important not to become reliant.

Ms Truss, who was promoted in the reshuffle last month and has been on a trip to India in recent days, was asked about the involvement of China’s state-owned energy company CGN in Sizewell C, and she said: “I’d go back to the broader comments I’ve made about diversifying supply.”

CGN is part of a consortium behind the planned new nuclear plant in Suffolk.

Ms Truss said: “I think it’s very important that we don’t become strategically dependent and I think it’s important that we make sure that we’re working, particularly in areas of critical national infrastructure, with reliable partners.”

She added: “We are making sure, in all of our policy positions, that we are able to work with like-minded partners on key strategic areas.”

Ms Truss also appeared to suggest to the Telegraph that the UK could not be dependent on China for 5G networks.

It follows the fiasco of the rollout of 5G in the UK, which saw Chinese firm Huawei ultimately excluded from the process on security grounds, leaving the country reliant on only two equipment vendors while causing a likely delay to the full installation of 5G networks.

Huawei concerns
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said: “It is very important that we don’t become strategically dependent on high-risk vendors in this space.

“There are other areas like quantum, artificial intelligence, cyber security where we need to make sure the partners we’re innovating with are reliable and there is a bond of trust there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier