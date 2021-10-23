Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

First military airlifts since Kabul evacuation bring more Afghans to UK

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 10.09am Updated: October 23 2021, 10.55am
More than 100 Afghans arriving in the UK (Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF/MoD/PA)
More than 100 Afghans arriving in the UK (Cpl Dave Blackburn RAF/MoD/PA)

More than 100 Afghans have arrived in the UK after being airlifted out of a neighbouring country by the RAF.

Two evacuation flights arrived in the UK carrying Afghans and British nationals, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

While repatriation flights and individual relocations have been taking place since the end of August, the two airlifts were the first military relocations since the end of the evacuation from Kabul, known as Operation Pitting.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “In August we worked tirelessly to airlift more than 15,000 vulnerable Afghans and British nationals from Kabul to the UK.

“As I made clear at the time, our commitment to the Afghan people did not end there. We are determined to do right by those who supported our Armed Forces for so many years and others who are at risk.

“These flights mark the beginning of what will be an enduring effort to relocate and support those who need our help.”

The MoD said more than 102 people had left Afghanistan from the unnamed third country across two flights, which have both now landed in the UK.

The department said those on board – vulnerable Afghans who fall under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) who are eligible for relocation to the UK, and British nationals – will now receive support if needed.

Further flights are also due to arrive in the UK in the coming weeks with more eligible people on board.

