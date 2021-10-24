Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Budget to include £2.6bn for special educational needs and disabilities

By Press Association
October 24 2021, 11.41pm Updated: October 24 2021, 11.43pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

A £2.6 billion pot of funding to help children with special educational needs and disabilities is set to form part of Wednesday’s Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to say the funds will help back more than 30,000 new places for pupils to support their learning in both mainstream and special educational needs schools.

It will also be used to improve the suitability and accessibility of existing buildings and go towards new special and alternative provision free schools to help drive up standards in special education.

Mr Sunak said: “I want every child to have the best possible start in life and to fulfil their potential.

“That’s why we’re taking action to fund tens of thousands of new places for students with special needs and disabilities, improving the lives of so many of the nation’s most vulnerable children.”

Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

The move comes as there is rising demand for specialist support because the school age population is expected to be around 10% higher in 2025 than it was in 2010.

The Treasury says the measure will almost triple the amount of this year’s capital funding for the most disadvantaged young people through specialised educational support.

Overcrowded buildings can impact a pupil’s performance so this investment in infrastructure is seen as a way to ensure those with special educational needs and disabilities can get the same opportunities as any other student, a spokesman said.

A £300 million fund in 2021-2022 was announced at last year’s Spending Review for new places for students with special educational needs and disabilities.

This was almost four times as much provided in the previous year.

The spokesman added that the Scottish Government, Northern Ireland Executive and Welsh Government will all receive proportionate funding following the Barnett formula which is to be outlined fully on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier