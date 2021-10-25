Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Javid says he’ll wear a mask on Budget day but backs off advice to fellow Tories

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 9.23am Updated: October 25 2021, 3.46pm
Sajid Javid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has committed to wearing a mask in the Commons when it is packed on Budget day but declined to repeat his call for Tory colleagues to cover up.

Mr Javid said on Monday that wearing a mask in the crowded chamber is a “personal decision” for ministers and backbenchers.

The Cabinet member took No 10 by surprise last week when he told a press conference that Conservatives MPs should “set an example” by ending their stance of not wearing masks.

But he has stopped short of reiterating his advice, though he did say he will wear a mask when Chancellor Rishi Sunak sets out his spending plans

“If I’m in the chamber on Budget day, given it will be packed, I will be, yes,” Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The guidelines are clear, it’s for people to make a personal decision on how they see the risk of them and those around them, and this is obviously a workplace setting, so it’s going to be a decision for them, but I can speak for myself.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted Tories do not need to wear masks in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Downing Street also declined to support the Health Secretary’s call to Tory colleagues, instead pointing to the guidance saying masks should be worn in “crowded, enclosed spaces where they come into contact with people they do not normally meet”.

That may change if the Government moves to Plan B of its strategy to tackle coronavirus this winter, with a possible return to mandatory use in some settings.

Asked whether Boris Johnson would wear a mask, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It is a matter for personal judgment whether individuals choose to wear masks.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Alex Chalk revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating.

He was seen without a mask in the Commons chamber during Prime Minister’s Questions last week.