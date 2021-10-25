Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

More than six million Covid-19 booster doses delivered in UK

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 3.01pm
At least one in eight people in the UK who have received a first and second dose of vaccine are likely to have also received a booster (Martin Rickett/PA)
At least one in eight people in the UK who have received a first and second dose of vaccine are likely to have also received a booster (Martin Rickett/PA)

At least 6.1 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK, new figures show.

An estimated 5,235,928 doses had been delivered in England as of October 24, along with 511,807 in Scotland and 51,053 in Northern Ireland.

In Wales, 322,591 booster doses had been delivered as of October 21 – the latest figure available.

It means at least one in eight people in the UK who have received a first and second dose of vaccine are likely to have also received a booster.

The figures have been published by NHS England, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

The figure for England includes a small number of third primary doses of vaccine, NHS England said.

(PA Graphics)

Wales continues to lead the other nations in the proportion of double-jabbed people who have also received a booster, at 14.4%, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

This is despite the data for Wales running several days behind the other three nations.

The latest figure for England is 13.7%, with 13.1% for Scotland and 4.1% for Northern Ireland.

A breakdown by age group suggests nearly six in 10 double-jabbed people aged 80 and over in England have now had a booster (58%), along with nearly half of eligible 75 to 79-year-olds (47%).

The equivalent figures for Wales, as of the end of last week, were 47% and 31%.

Data on booster take-up among age groups in Scotland and Northern Ireland is not yet available.

In north-west England, north-east England and Yorkshire, 15.0% of all double-jabbed people are estimated to have received a booster – the highest proportion for any of the regions in England.

London has the lowest proportion, at 12.1%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier