Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Residents of unsafe cladding flats facing bills topping £100,000, ministers hear

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 4.44pm
Workmen remove the cladding from the facade of a block of flats (Aaron Chown/PA)
Workmen remove the cladding from the facade of a block of flats (Aaron Chown/PA)

A “comprehensive plan” is needed to help leaseholders in high-risk flats who have been left with bills running into the hundreds of thousands and flats that are worthless, ministers have been told.

Labour former minister Hilary Benn told the Commons he had heard from a constituent facing a bill of £103,000 to fix cladding on their home.

The Government also heard calls to go faster and further to help leaseholders “trapped” in the “perfect storm” of living in flats they are unable to sell, and having to pay high insurance bills and the costs of fire safety measures.

Leeds Central Mr Benn MP said: “Earlier this week one of my constituents received a bill for £103,000 to fix cladding, for which they are not responsible, requesting sums of money that they do not possess.

“It is reported that the Secretary of State (Michael Gove)… has been told by the Prime Minister to sort out the problem.”

Mr Benn added: “The measures the Government has announced, which I support, are insufficient to bring this nightmare to an end.

“When are we going to see a comprehensive plan to help those leaseholders?”

Housing minister Christopher Pincher replied: “There are many people caught up in a very terrible situation.

“That is why we have spent already over £5 billion of public money on remediating the high-rise tall buildings and we’ll be bringing forward further proposals to deal with some of the other issues that he identifies.”

Labour MP for Leeds Central, Hilary Benn (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour MP for Leeds Central, Hilary Benn (Aaron Chown/PA)

Putney MP Fleur Anderson said: “It’s not fast enough or far enough for the thousands of leaseholders in Putney who are trapped in a perfect storm, some living in unsafe buildings and many more caught up in the crisis of confidence in building safety.

“They can’t sell their homes and yet through no fault of their own they’re forced to pay thousands in ongoing costs for waking watch or sleeping watch, as they call it, and insurance before we even get to the costs of remediation works.

“They need ministers to get a faster grip of this situation and solve the crisis.”

She called on the Government to agree to Labour’s proposal for a “building works agency” aimed at finding problems in unsafe homes, fixing and funding them and then pursuing construction or housing companies for costs.

Mr Pincher replied: “She will know that through the building safety fund we have now distributed £734 million to 689 identified buildings.

“Identified by local councils and communities which are best placed to do this, with the result that 65,000 homes are now in the process of being remediated.

“97% of buildings with unsafe ACM cladding have been remediated or are in the process of so being.

“Of course we want to speed up the process, of course we’ll work with developers, with local authorities, with fire and risk assessors to make sure the work is being done.”

Shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell said the building safety crisis was “now urgent and getting worse”.

“Every day more innocent homeowners receive new and enormous bills for remediation.

“Their insurance costs soar and lenders won’t lend,” she said.

Mr Pincher said: “Of course we want to make sure that leaseholders are not exposed to unfair costs.

“That’s what we’ve been working toward since the Grenfell disaster and after, and we will continue so to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier