Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

UK condemns military coup in Sudan as ‘betrayal’ of the country’s people

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 5.31pm Updated: October 25 2021, 6.07pm
The Foreign Office in central London (Clive Gee/PA)
The Foreign Office in central London (Clive Gee/PA)

Britain has accused Sudan’s military of having “betrayed all the people of Sudan” after it arrested the country’s prime minister and seized power.

Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford said the UK “most strongly condemns” the arrests of civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government by the military.

She added: “We’re also deeply concerned by reports of shooting of protesters. This must stop.”

Thousand of people poured into the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman following the early morning arrests of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and other officials.

Vicky Ford (House of Commons/PA)
Vicky Ford (House of Commons/PA)

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee reported the deaths of two protesters along with tens of injuries after security forces were said to have opened fire on some of the crowds.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Ms Ford said the UK has been a firm supporter of the democratic transition in Sudan since the 2019 revolution.

She added: “The acts of the military today represent an unacceptable betrayal of the Sudanese people and their journey to democracy.”

Ms Ford said she was in Khartoum last week and had stressed the need for all parties to support the civilian-led government.

She also highlighted the “vital role” of women and girls in the country’s future, adding: “The UK stands with them.

“The military’s actions today have betrayed all the people of Sudan but especially the women and girls.”

Shadow foreign affairs minister Stephen Doughty pressed Ms Ford on the Government’s decision to cut spending on foreign aid, as he argued that as a consequence of that, Britain might not be able to help Sudanese people or have any influence in the country’s internal affairs.

He said: “Does she also regret the decision of the Chancellor, Prime Minister and the last foreign secretary to slash our support to Sudan, as with much of Africa, at such a fragile and critical time?

“Over 50% of our budget was cut in the last year from £142 to £62 million.

“That risks our own influence, let alone our ability to help the Sudanese people who will face the consequences of these terrible events.”

Ms Ford reiterated the UK does stand by the people of Sudan, adding: “We have been a leading donor to humanitarian aid in Sudan.

“It is already the fifth largest humanitarian crisis in the world, and the actions of the military do not change the urgent need for assistance and ordinary Sudanese people must not suffer as a result.”

She added: “Regarding financial support, we have invested £150 million in Sudan since the revolution, including £80 million to the Sudan Family Support Programme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier