Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Crush vehicles of puppy smugglers at dock to act as deterrent, MPs told

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 8.59pm
The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill would reduce the number of pets that can be brought into the country for non-commercial reasons to five per motor vehicle on rail and ferry routes (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill would reduce the number of pets that can be brought into the country for non-commercial reasons to five per motor vehicle on rail and ferry routes (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Vehicles belonging to puppy smugglers should be crushed at the Port of Dover to deter others from committing the same crime, ministers have been told.

The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill would reduce the number of pets that can be brought into the country for non-commercial reasons to five per motor vehicle on rail and ferry routes, and three per person for those arriving by air or as a foot passenger.

The Bill also gives ministers powers to introduce further restrictions at a later stage, with a recent consultation examining proposals to raise the minimum age for importing a puppy from 15 weeks to six months and ban the import of heavily pregnant dogs.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the number of dogs intercepted rose from 390 in 2019 to almost 1,300 in 2020, adding there is “growing evidence” showing commercial importers “abuse” non-commercial pet travel rules in place to “bring lost of puppies at once”.

Conservative Sir Roger Gale (North Thanet) was among several MPs to urge the Government to go further on reforming import laws.

He said: “The illegal importing of puppies is horrific. The diseases that are brought into the country and the state of the animals is frequently appalling.

“The misery it causes for the animals and the recipients of those animals is equally grim.”

Sir Roger, whose son works as a veterinary surgeon, added “we need to throw the book” at the people doing it.

He went on: “I would actually like to see a car crusher on the dock at Dover and I’d like to see, as a result of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the cars used by anybody found to be smuggling puppies crushed in front of them.

“It might just act as a deterrent.”

To laughter, Sir Roger noted: “I’d of course remove the puppies first, just in case. I’m not so concerned about the driver.”

Earlier, shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard insisted not only it is important to raise the minimum age for imported puppies from 15 weeks to six months, but that the Government should also increase the sentences given to pet smugglers.

He said: “We also want to raise the maximum penalties for those illegally importing dogs, because currently you can get a longer sentence by illegally importing cigarettes than you can by illegally importing puppies.”

George Eustice
George Eustice said the number of dogs intercepted rose from 390 in 2019 to almost 1,300 in 2020 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Neil Parish, Conservative chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, echoed Mr Pollard’s remarks, saying: “I would ask the Secretary of State to move on this quite quickly and that is to move to the fact that the puppies should be six months old, when they won’t be puppies any more. This will be twofold.

“One, I think the Border Agency … it will be much easier for them to be able to recognise that these puppies are young, they’re not six months old. Also, you know, the puppies are not as cuddly and as sale worthy.”

The Bill would also ban live exports of farmed animals for slaughter or fattening and give police new powers to deal with dogs attacking or worrying livestock.

It also aims to stop people keeping primates as pets in England – with the Government expected to table an amendment to extend this to Wales – although MPs said more needs to be done in this area.

The Bill sets out licensing conditions for primates to be kept outside of licenced zoos and scientific facilities, with Mr Eustice noting: “The new primate keeper licence will ensure the only people keeping primates are those able to meet the highest welfare standards appropriate to meet their welfare needs.”

Conservative MP Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall) was among those to ask for the Government to go further.

She said: “I stood on a manifesto which promised to ban keeping primates as pets. And I want this Bill to fulfil that promise.”

Mrs Murray added: “I’m very concerned about the proposed licensing of keeping primates as pets by some people. I would like to see a complete ban on the practice.”

The Bill later received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier