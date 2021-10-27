Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Doctors raise concerns about possible impact of mandatory jabs on NHS staffing

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 10.30am Updated: October 27 2021, 10.51am
The consultation on mandatory vaccines for health workers closed last week (PA)
The consultation on mandatory vaccines for health workers closed last week (PA)

Any reduction of NHS staff due to vaccination requirements would be a “devastating” blow, leading doctors have said as the Government considers mandatory Covid-19 jabs for healthcare staff.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the threat that staff could lose their jobs if they do not get a Covid-19 vaccine is “of grave concern”.

NHS staff have been warned they could face a mandatory requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday he is “leaning towards” making the jabs compulsory for staff in England, with around 100,000 NHS workers not fully vaccinated.

Mr Javid insisted he had not yet made a final decision, but the move would mean the situation for NHS staff in England is broadly in line with the requirement for care home workers.

From November 11, anyone working or volunteering in a care home will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, unless exempt.

The consultation on mandatory vaccines for health workers closed last week and the Department of Health and Social Care has said it is considering feedback.

The BMA said the Government should consider the legal, ethical and practical implications of mandating vaccines.

Weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases in the UK
(PA Graphics)

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: “The BMA fully supports the Covid vaccination rollout and, given the effectiveness of the vaccine, it’s important that every NHS worker is vaccinated, other than those who can’t for medical reasons.

“There is, however, an important distinction between believing every healthcare worker should be vaccinated and advocating for mandatory vaccinations; this comes with its own legal, ethical and practical implications that must be considered.

“The threat to staff who refuse the vaccine of losing their jobs is also of grave concern.

“One of the BMA’s main concerns is the impact this decision may have on the workforce. Vaccination coverage among NHS workers is high – latest data shows that in several hospital trusts in England the number of staff who have had both vaccinations is in excess of 90%.

Cumulative UK Covid-19 vaccinations
(PA Graphics)

“However, even if a small number of staff were forced out of work because they are not vaccinated, this would have a big impact on a health service that’s already under immense pressure.

“With severe workforce shortages afflicting the NHS, and 93,000 unfilled vacancies, any reduction in healthcare workers could be devastating for patient services as we face a record backlog of care and winter pressures.

“The Government should explore options for those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or may refuse, including, for example, remote working, possible redeployment, greater PPE protection and more regular testing.

“We would like to see the Government produce an impact assessment to give an indication of how much this policy may affect staffing levels.

“It would be irresponsible to move forward with this plan without doing this at the very least, and we would recommend delaying the policy until such time as a more complete understanding of its implications on workforce levels can be reached.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier