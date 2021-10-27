Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

MPs adopt mixed stance on wearing face masks in packed Commons for Budget

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 1.17pm Updated: October 27 2021, 2.45pm
Government ministers listen to Chancellor Rishi Sunak deliver his Budget (PA Wire)
Government ministers listen to Chancellor Rishi Sunak deliver his Budget (PA Wire)

Members of the Government frontbench were split over the issue of face coverings as MPs gathered in the Commons for the Chancellor’s Budget.

While the Prime Minister wore a mask alongside other Cabinet members, notable exceptions included Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

There was also a clear difference on face coverings across the chamber, with universal mask wearing on the Opposition benches.

In contrast there were more Conservative MPs without masks in the packed chamber than those with.

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May wore a face covering as did Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

On Tuesday, the House of Commons ordered everyone except MPs to wear face coverings while on the parliamentary estate due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Face masks at Budget 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the Government ministers wearing a face mask for the Budget (PA Wire)

The measure applies to staff, contractors and visitors but the Commons authorities said it could not compel MPs to wear masks as they are not deemed to be Parliament employees.

However, officials said Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle would be encouraging elected representatives, despite not being obliged to wear a face covering, to put one on in the Commons chamber unless they are speaking or are exempt.

The ruling comes after MPs were urged to wear masks during the Chancellor’s Budget speech on Wednesday by a coronavirus expert from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said “everybody” should be wearing masks in close confinement with other people, “including our leaders”.

Mr Javid said on Monday wearing a mask in the crowded chamber is a “personal decision” for ministers and backbenchers.

Mr Rees-Mogg last week insisted Tories do not need to wear masks in Parliament because with their “convivial, fraternal spirit” they know each other well.

Speaking during the Budget debate, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticised Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

Mr Blackford: “He doesn’t have a mask on despite the fact that members of this House are falling ill with Covid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier