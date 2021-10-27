Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunak ‘loading the burden’ on workers via ‘parallel universe’ Budget – Labour

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 2.31pm Updated: October 27 2021, 2.39pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Aaron Chown/PA)

Struggling families will believe Rishi Sunak is “living in a parallel universe” following his Budget, Labour has said.

Rachel Reeves accused the Chancellor of “loading the burden” on working people as a result of his “economic mismanagement”, “unfair” tax system, and “wasteful spending”.

Never has a Chancellor asked the British people to “pay so much for so little”, Ms Reeves added.

Speaking in the Commons, the shadow chancellor – deputising for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after he tested positive for Covid-19 – said: “Families struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, businesses hit by a supply chain crisis, those who rely on our schools and hospitals and our police – they won’t recognise the world the Chancellor is describing.

“They will think he is living in a parallel universe.”

She added: “The Chancellor in this Budget has decided to cut taxes for banks.

“So at least the bankers on short-haul flights sipping champagne will be cheering this Budget today.”

Reflecting on the choices made by Mr Sunak, the shadow chancellor said: “The highest sustained tax burden in peace time.

“And who is going to pay for it? It is not international giants like Amazon, no, the Chancellor has found a tax deduction for them.

“It is not property speculators, they already pocketed a stamp duty cut, and it is clearly not the banks, even though bankers’ bonuses are set to reach a record high this year.

“Instead, the Chancellor is loading the burden on working people. A national insurance tax rise on working people, a council tax hike on working people, and no support today for working people with VAT on their gas and electricity bills.”

Instead, she argued, people are getting in return a “record NHS waiting list with no plan to clear it”, adding: “No way to see a GP and still having to sell their homes to pay for social care. Community policing nowhere to be seen, a court backlog leaving victims without justice and almost every rape going unprosecuted.”

Ms Reeves went on: “Working people are being asked to pay more for less, for three simple reasons: economic mismanagement, an unfair tax system, and wasteful spending.

“Each of these problems is down to 11 years of Conservative failure. They shake their heads, but the cuts to our public services have cut them to the bone.

“And while the Chancellor and Prime Minister like to pretend that they’re different, this Budget today will only make things worse.”

Ms Reeves welcomed the increase in the minimum wage but said the Government needed to go “further and faster” and should have moved to a rise of at least £10 an hour.

She welcomed the end of the “punitive” public sector pay freeze, but said: “We know how much this Chancellor likes his smoke and mirrors so we’ll be checking the books to make sure the money is there for a real-terms pay rise.”

Ms Reeves welcomed the reduction of the Universal Credit taper rate from 63p to 55p but warned working people receiving the benefit “still face a higher marginal tax rate than the Prime Minister”.

She added: “Those unable to work through no fault of their own still face losing £1,000 a year.”

