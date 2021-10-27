Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer ‘gutted’ to have to pull out of Budget after testing positive for Covid

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 6.32pm
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to pull out of his planned appearances in the Commons in Wednesday after testing positive for Coronavirus (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to pull out of his planned appearances in the Commons in Wednesday after testing positive for Coronavirus (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “absolutely gutted” to have to pull out of the Budget after testing positive for Covid-19.

The leader of the opposition normally responds to the Chancellor’s statement in the Commons, but his place at the despatch box was taken by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband stood in for Sir Keir at Prime Minister’s Questions.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Opposition leader accused Chancellor Rishi Sunak of doing “nothing about the cost-of-living crisis” in his fiscal statement.

Sir Keir said: “I was absolutely gutted to test positive for Covid just before PMQs and just before the Budget response.

“I’m fine but it is obviously important we all follow the rules.

“But wasn’t Ed Miliband at PMQs and Rachel Reeves in the Budget response just brilliant?

“Both of them stepped up at short notice – very short notice – to absolutely call out the Government for their failure on the climate crisis and to hammer the Chancellor on his smoke and mirror Budget which does nothing for working people and nothing about the cost-of-living crisis.

“I’ll now be working from home but if you have symptoms or any cause for concern, please get tested to stop the spread of this virus.”

Former party leader Mr Miliband was greeted by ironic cheers from Tory MPs when he stood up in the Commons chamber.

It is the fifth time Sir Keir has had to self-isolate since the start of the pandemic – the most recent occasion was in July when one of his children tested positive.

Before the party announced the line-up change due to Sir Keir’s diagnosis, the Labour leader had tweeted: “The Budget must take the pressure off working people.

“With costs growing and inflation rising, Labour would cut VAT on domestic energy bills immediately for six months.

“Unlike the Tories, we wouldn’t hike taxes on working people and we’d ensure online giants pay their fair share.”

