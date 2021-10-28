Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patel promises ‘thorough review’ of police vetting

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.40am Updated: October 28 2021, 12.48pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised to conduct a “thorough review” of police vetting in light of recent accusations against Metropolitan Police officers and the sentencing of Wayne Couzens.

Speaking at Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, the minister also told the PA news agency that hiring more women is “important” for the future of police culture.

Couzens abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard while serving as an officer in the Met, and was sentenced to life in prison this year.

Pc Adam Zaman, from the same force, is also facing a rape charge, which he has denied.

More than half of the 20,000 police officers the Government pledged to recruit by 2023 have been hired, and Ms Patel spoke to recruits at the Reading training centre to mark the milestone.

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)

When asked how the Home Office will ensure that another Wayne Couzens does not slip through the net amid the fast-paced hiring process, the Home Secretary said: “It’s right that we do all the checks and obviously our recruitment programme is absolutely doing all of that.”

She added: “I have commissioned Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Police and Fire Rescue Services to provide a thorough, thorough review.

“And that will feed into my wider inquiry that I have announced.

“I’ve been very clear we’ll be making the terms of reference on that clear in due course because there’s a lot of work that’s taking place specifically in light of what’s happened.”

When asked whether she hoped hiring female officers would change the culture of policing, she said: “I think it’s important.

“I am very clear about this. The profile of our police – I feel very, very strongly that as we recruit 20,000 more police officers, we have 42% here in Thames Valley are women.

“We police by consent in the United Kingdom, it is important that our police officers represent the communities that they serve and that’s why more women, absolutely.”

The overall provisional headcount of officers in England and Wales is now 139,908, according to Home Office figures to the end of September.

This includes 11,053 hired as part of the 20,000 pledge, a quarterly report on the progress of the scheme said, suggesting forces have recruited 55% of the total target.

