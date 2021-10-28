Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Senior Tory demands Boris Johnson take ‘urgent action’ on farm labour shortages

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 9.04pm
Boris Johnson (Matt Dunham/PA)
Boris Johnson (Matt Dunham/PA)

The chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has urged the Prime Minister to take “urgent action” to tackle “unprecedented” farm labour shortages caused by Brexit and the pandemic.

Conservative MP Neil Parish on Thursday wrote to Boris Johnson to ask for fast-tracked visas, more relaxed English language requirements and extended poultry worker visas.

Representatives from the sector told the committee they were “frightened” about their future.

Mr Parish also called for a support package for the sector in case a mass farm animal cull is required because of supply bottlenecks.

The committee heard that 8,000 pigs had already been culled on welfare grounds.

Industry representatives said workers who had been granted visas may not arrive until too late.

Poultry visas are set to last until December 31 if workers arrive now. To make them more appealing, the committee called for them to be extended beyond eight weeks until February.

Neil Parish
Neil Parish (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Committee members also urged the Government to form longer-term solutions for growers of fruit, vegetables and ornamental crops such as daffodils so they could meet domestic demand.

In the letter, Mr Parish said: “We are writing to request urgent action on labour shortages affecting the food and farming sector, following an evidence session held with producers and growers this week.

“We have heard how a combination of the pandemic and the loss of access to European labour has caused an unprecedented labour shortage, leaving some in the sector ‘frightened’ about their future.”

