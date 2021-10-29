Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Protesters demand London banks stop funding fossil fuels

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.23pm
Flowers outside Lloyds of London (Sophie Corcoran/PA)
Protesters have taken to London’s streets to lobby against the funding of fossil fuels.

Activists chanted “Ensure our future, not pollution” as they made their way from Lloyd’s of London to Macquarie Capital.

They want the banks stop their support of fossil fuels and the building and maintenance of the Silvertown Tunnel under the Thames in east London.

The Day of Action is expected to be addressed by teenage activist Greta Thunberg outside Standard Chartered on Friday afternoon.

She is one of thousands of activists attending protests across 26 countries.

Others include Greenwich teacher Kevin Wright, who spoke about the Silvertown Tunnel, saying: “We cannot afford it environmentally or financially. There are no grounds that makes it good.

“It will draw large traffic into the most densely populated parts of the UK.

“All I see I self-interest in this tunnel, all I see is harm, but to some it’s big money and to (London mayor Sadiq) Khan it probably is his pension.”

As the activists made their way through London’s streets, they were escorted by City of London Police officers.

A band played Power To The People as the march made its way from Lime Street to Ropemaker Street.

Five women dressed as banshees and holding cymbals were outside Macquarie Capital, wailing and lying on the ground clutching white roses.

Around 70 campaigners were in at the morning’s protests, with numbers growing at each site.

The protests come days before world leaders meet in Glasgow on Monday for the Cop26 summit, where they will discuss how to tackle climate change.

In 2015, countries signed the Paris agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The International Energy Agency says there can be no further exploration of oil and gas after this year.

