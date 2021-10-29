Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK politics

PM defends Government after tax burden rises to highest level since 1950s

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 8.01pm
Rishi Sunak is still a ‘low tax Tory’, Boris Johnson said (Jacob King/PA)
Boris Johnson has said he remains a “low tax Tory” despite seeing the tax burden rise to its highest level in 70 years.

Following Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on Wednesday, analysts said the tax burden on the country was at a level not seen since Clement Attlee’s Labour government in the 1950s.

The increases have caused dismay among many Conservative MPs at a time when rising prices have left many families facing a potential cost-of-living squeeze.

Speaking to reporters on his flight to the G20 summit in Rome, the Prime Minister said the Government was right to take action to repair the damage to the public finances caused by the pandemic.

(PA Graphics)

He said: “The expenditure has been colossal. The fiscal impact has colossal. I absolutely defend the duty of the Government to be responsible in the way we have been.

“We cannot simply borrow more to plug the gap, put the load on future generations and future taxpayers with higher interest rates and higher taxes to come.

“We also want to lay the foundations now for increasing productivity, investing in infrastructure, investing in skills and technology, so this country goes forward with a higher wage, higher productivity economy.

“Because that is the thing that has eluded this country for the last 30 years.

“But if you ask me is Rishi Sunak or am I basically a low-tax Tory, then the answer is absolutely ‘yes’. The way to do that is to make sure we’ve got a far more jobs-led recovery in which we see growth.

“Yes, of course, in due time at the responsible moment, as you’ve heard from the Chancellor, we’ll be wanting to cut taxes and certainly to keep taxes as low as we can. That’s the shared ambition of the entire Government.”

