Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Reform leader Richard Tice to stand in by-election following Brokenshire’s death

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 11.51pm
Reform Party leader Richard Tice has declared himself a candidate in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election (Hannah McKay/PA)
Reform Party leader Richard Tice has declared himself a candidate in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election (Hannah McKay/PA)

Former Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice will stand in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election to protest against Boris Johnson’s form of “Consocialism”.

The leader of the Reform Party – formerly known as the Brexit Party – will be one of the contenders vying to win the vacant seat after the incumbent, former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire, died of lung cancer earlier this month.

Mr Tice, a former MEP, said he would be standing to send a “powerful message to Boris Johnson” about the impact of his Government’s policies after the Conservative administration raised the tax burden to the highest level since the 1950s.

“Though it is awful that this election is happening at all, I am standing to ensure that a choice is given to the people of Bexley and Sidcup,” said Mr Tice.

“Reform appeal to voters in this traditionally Conservative seat is to use this moment to send a powerful message to Boris Johnson and his Cabinet.

“Voters here did not expect the Prime Minister to deliver Consocialism, a highly taxed, highly regulated nanny state.

“We now have the highest overall taxes for 70 years and the lowest medium term growth forecasts for 60 years. It means authoritarian controls and record long waiting lists.

“It means much higher energy costs even as we approach the foothills of the net zero cost mountain.”

Former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire passed away earlier this month
Former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire passed away earlier this month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Electing a Reform MP would be a “massive wake up call”, Mr Tice argued, as he vowed to campaign for lower taxes, “zero” waiting lists and a referendum on the target of building a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

Labour has already announced it will contest the seat with Daniel Francis, a Bexley councillor and former leader of Bexley’s Labour group on the council, standing for the party.

Mr Francis, in a message on Twitter, said he had lived in the area for 20 years and vowed to work “tirelessly” for the community if elected.

The Old Bexley and Sidcup constituency has been held by the Tories since its creation in 1983, having previously been the seat of former prime minister Ted Heath.

Former local government secretary Mr Brokenshire won the south-east London seat with a majority of almost 19,000 at the 2019 general election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier