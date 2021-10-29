Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fresh call to end global vaccine inequality ahead of G20 summit

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 12.05am
Failure to tackle global vaccine inequality at this weekend’s G20 summit could prolong the pandemic, civil society groups have warned (PA)

Failure to tackle global vaccine inequality at this weekend’s G20 summit could prolong the pandemic, civil society groups have warned.

Fresh calls were made to tackle structural problems that campaigners say have so far been ignored, allowing Covid-19 doses to be “hoarded” by rich nations.

The People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of more than 75 organisations including Oxfam, Amnesty International, the African Alliance, UNAIDS, and Global Justice Now, urged G20 leaders to unblock global supply shortages by waiving intellectual property and sharing technology of vaccines, diagnostics  and treatments.

G20 countries represent 62% of the world’s population but have used 82% of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines, while only 3.1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, said campaigners.

The alliance is calling on G20 leaders to pressure the UK and Germany to resolve the dispute, saying it would allow all safe manufacturers approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to produce Covid19 vaccines, unlocking the world’s productive capacity.

Anna Marriot, policy lead for the People’s Vaccine Alliance, said: “It’s an absolute scandal that the G20 has wasted a year ignoring a proposal, backed by the majority of its members, to break vaccine monopolies and ensure the life-saving vaccines can be made around the world to save countless lives.

“The G20 is turning its back on the thousands of children orphaned every day by this pandemic. G20 leaders who support the waiver must not be silenced by the rich country members like the UK and Germany. It is beyond time to act.”

Tamaryn Nelson, adviser on right to health from Amnesty International said: “When the G20 met last year, 1.3 million people had died of Covid-19 and leaders vowed to spare no effort to ensure access to vaccines for all people.

“A year later, not much has changed, except another 3.5 million people lost their lives to Covid-19. It’s unconscionable that G20 leaders are not taking sufficient action while tens of thousands of people continue to die every week.

“Countries sitting on excess vaccines must redistribute these doses now and pharmaceutical companies need to share the know-how needed to scale up global production. Anything short of this is depriving billions of people of lifesaving vaccines and medicines. We have no more time to waste.”

Nick Dearden, Director of Global Justice Now, said: “Armed with effective vaccines and abundant manufacturing capacity, we should be able to swiftly vaccinate the world from Covid-19.”

