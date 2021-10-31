Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Troops ‘still living in high-rise buildings with flammable cladding’

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 6.03am
Cladding has been removed from buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cladding has been removed from buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Concerns have been raised that troops are being housed in high-rise buildings with flammable cladding more than four years after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 755 buildings with sleeping accommodation in the UK are either fully or partially covered in “combustible” cladding.

Of those, 27 are high rises – defined as six floors or above – and remedial work has started on just one, with investigations still under way on the extent of the changes needed for the other 26.

The high rises are used for single living accommodation for personnel living on military bases in the UK, the MoD said.

Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “Four years on from the Grenfell tragedy and the MoD still has not removed flammable cladding on skyrises that house forces personnel.

“Labour has proposed the Government set up a national cladding taskforce with a legally enforceable deadline for removing all unsafe cladding, which should include all MoD property.

“The response from Government to the Grenfell Tower fire has simply been too slow and insufficient, with work still only started on just one of the 27 tower blocks.”

The figures were brought to light in a response to a written parliamentary question submitted by Labour MP Luke Pollard.

The Grenfell Tower
The Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people (Steve Parsons/PA)

Defence minister Jeremy Quin said: “In the United Kingdom the Ministry of Defence has 755 buildings with sleeping accommodation that are either fully or partially clad with combustible cladding.

“Of these 27 are high rise (defined as being six floors and over) on all of which the MoD are carrying out remedial work or investigating remedial options.

“A programme of work to understand the extent of combustible materials in external wall systems is being completed for the remaining 728 low rise buildings.””

The June 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower, west London, left 72 people dead.

Work has been undertaken to remove unsafe cladding from buildings across the country following the disaster although concerns persist about the speed of the remedial work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier