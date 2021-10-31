Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poll boost for Tories despite tax burden rising to highest level since 1950s

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 1.09pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Tories hold a five-point lead over Labour in a new opinion poll, despite post-Budget analysis revealing the tax burden is forecast to reach its highest level since the early 1950s.

Sir Keir Starmer’s opposition slumped by two points from 37% to 35%, according to a survey by Opinium for the Observer, while the Conservatives went from 41% to 40%.

Both Boris Johnson and Sir Keir’s approval ratings remain similar to two weeks ago, with 32% approving of the job the Prime Minister is doing (no change) and 48% disapproving, down two percentage points. 

Meanwhile, Sir Keir has a 27% approval of the job he is doing, down three percentage points, while 36% disapprove, down two percentage points.

Following this week’s budget, though, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s numbers saw a little bounce back, with his approval rating rising to 41% from 39%.

This is despite analysts saying the tax burden on the country will reach a level not seen since Clement Attlee’s Labour government in the 1950s.

Mr Sunak claimed the Budget is a strategy to “usher in a new age of optimism”, but the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned the public “may not get much feelgood factor”.

IFS director Paul Johnson said living standards for many will fall with high inflation, rising taxes and poor growth being “undermined more by Brexit than by the pandemic”.

His warning came as the Resolution Foundation said the poorest fifth will be around £280 a year worse off despite the Chancellor softening the blow of his Universal Credit (UC) cut.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak carries his ministerial Red Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street, London, before delivering his Budget (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak carries his ministerial Red Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street, London, before delivering his Budget (Victoria Jones/PA)

Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, said: “Rishi Sunak has delivered another reasonably well received Budget and his approval ratings have seen a slight boost as a consequence.

“The other good news for the Chancellor is that, while 46% voters think the economy is still in a bad state, this is down from 64% back in March.

“However, a warning sign for the Government is that people are more pessimistic about both the prospects for both UK economy and their personal finances over the next 12 months.”

The poll of 2001 UK adults aged 18+ was carried out from October 27 to October 29.

