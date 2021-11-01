Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Public ‘visibly angry’ over Covid scandals, sleaze watchdog finds

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 12.56pm
Matt Hancock was one of the politicians “immediately associated with the word ‘sleaze'” by members of the public (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Hancock was one of the politicians “immediately associated with the word ‘sleaze'” by members of the public (Aaron Chown/PA)

Covid scandals have eroded public trust that MPs can behave ethically, research by the anti-corruption watchdog has found.

Participants in a survey of 1,590 people conducted on behalf of the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) said the pandemic had exposed poor behaviour by politicians, including breaches of lockdown rules and the awarding of public procurement contracts to ministers’ friends.

The survey found participants were “visibly angry as they recounted the strict pandemic rules they had to follow, which they believed were disregarded by various politicians who subsequently faced few or no consequences”.

A report on the survey singled out Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Matt Hancock as “immediately associated with the word ‘sleaze’” and not possessing “the core values expected from political leaders”.

Greensill Capital
David Cameron was named by people surveyed as ‘being immediately associated with the word sleaze’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

In total, 41% of people felt ministers’ standards of conduct were quite low or very low, compared with 24% who felt they were quite or very high.

For MPs the figures were even worse. Just 20% of people surveyed felt that MPs’ standards of conduct were quite or very high, while 44% felt they were quite or very low.

Polling also found that 43% of people felt standards had got worse.

The survey was published on Monday, along with a report from the CSPL that recommended tougher sanctions for politicians with “poor ethical standards”.

It added: “Participants spontaneously recalled examples of public procurement contracts during Covid being awarded to friends of MPs and ministers.”

The committee also found there was “an underlying sense of resignation, bordering on cynicism” that politics would never be entirely ethical, but that improvements could still be made.

Angela Rayner sack
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said ‘ministers have disregarded the rules’ (Jacob King/PA)

In his foreword to the main report, CSPL chair and former MI5 director-general Lord Evans said: “From the evidence we have taken during our review it has become clear that a system of standards regulation which relies on convention is no longer satisfactory.”

He added: “The arrangements to uphold ethical standards in Government have come under close scrutiny and significant criticism in recent months.

“Maintaining high standards requires vigilance and leadership. We believe our recommendations point to a necessary programme of reform to restore public confidence in the regulation of ethical standards in Government.”

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner welcomed the report, saying: “Boris Johnson and his Conservative colleagues’ actions have repeatedly undermined standards in our public life.

“The system that is supposed to uphold the ministerial code, lobbying rules, business appointments, public appointments and transparency is clearly unfit for purpose. Ministers have disregarded the rules and it is about time for a radical overhaul of the system.”

A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: “The Government has committed to continually reinforcing high standards of conduct in public life so the public can have trust and confidence in the operation of government at all levels.

“We will carefully consider the work of the Committee on Standards in Public Life alongside the recommendations made by (lawyer) Nigel Boardman and other forthcoming reports on similar themes.

“We will set out a full update to Parliament in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier