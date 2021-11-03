Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I won’t back down’ – Jersey fisherman defiant amid tension over Brexit

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.57pm Updated: November 3 2021, 4.01pm
Fisherman Jack Bailey, 25, throws back underweight spider crabs off the coast of Jersey (Ben Birchall/PA)
A Jersey fisherman has accused some of his French counterparts of having “no respect” and cutting shellfish pot lines amid anger over Brexit.

Third-generation fisherman Jack Bailey, who catches lobster and crab aboard his 20ft boat, said piles of red tape have put the island’s fleet at a disadvantage.

Despite getting on well with many French fishermen, he said there needs to be a “level playing field”.

However he refuses to give up the trade he has worked in for 20 years, saying: “I won’t back down no matter what the French do.”

The Channel Island of Jersey – located just 16 miles off the French coast – is caught up in a row between France and Britain over fishing licences.

Fisherman Jack Bailey, 25, lands crabs and lobster on his boat, White Waters (Ben Birchall/PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron has threatened to block British boats from landing their catches in French ports if the situation is not resolved.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday aboard his boat White Waters, 25-year-old Mr Bailey called for much of the paperwork faced by the Jersey fleet to be scrapped.

Pointing to a French fishing boat on the horizon, he said: “What infuriates me the most is… for me to sell my stuff into Europe I’ve got to fill out 10 bits of paper.

“It’s got to get all checked by the vet, but he can fish alongside me, go back to France that day and not have any of that paperwork.”

Mr Bailey, who has worked on fishing boats since he was five, suggested that is “discrimination”.

He added: “I know they’ve got to make a livelihood as well, but it’s just got to be a fair playing field… it’s got to be level.

“If one end’s gaining more, the other’s going to be pissed off… that’s what a lot of the Jersey fleet are feeling like now.”

Referring to differences in how Jersey and French boats go about fishing, he said: “We’re going north and south and they’ll be shooting their nets east and west and they’ve just got no respect, they’ll just cut it.

Jack Bailey said French boats face none of the paperwork (Ben Birchall/PA)

“You’ll be missing pots out of your string..

Asked how the seabed is divided up, Mr Bailey said it is a “gentlemen’s agreement”.

He added: “You don’t touch his pots, he don’t touch yours.

“Sometimes he’ll shoot his pots over the top of you, you just rejoin them, just out of respect.

“The last couple of years with the French they haven’t bothered, they’ve just gone ‘oh you’ve started this, we’re finishing it’.”

He said the last two years, following the Brexit vote, have been the “worst years I’ve known it”.

