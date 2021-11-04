Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nurses to start voting on industrial action over pay

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 12.08am
RCN members to start voting on industrial action in protest at a 3% pay rise (Jane Barlow/PA)
RCN members to start voting on industrial action in protest at a 3% pay rise (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nurses start voting on Thursday on whether to take industrial action in the ongoing dispute over NHS pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is continuing its campaign against the Government’s controversial 3% increase, along with other health workers’ unions.

RCN members will hand in a petition to 10 Downing Street on Thursday, with more than 160,000 signatures from nurses, patients and the public calling on the Prime Minister to deliver fair pay for nursing.

The ballot of RCN members in England and Wales will ask how willing they are to strike or to take other forms of action such as working to rule.

Another ballot would have to be held before any action is begun.

RCN members have already expressed their anger at the 3% rise offered, with 92% of respondents to an earlier consultative ballot in England describing it as unacceptable.

The RCN said that with inflation forecast to be around 4%, nursing staff are worse off in real terms, warning that many are considering leaving the profession.

There are already tens of thousands of vacant nursing posts in the NHS and independent health and social care sectors, the RCN said.

Graham Revie, who chairs the RCN trade union committee, said: “Today our members are sending a very clear message that nursing staff as well as members of the public say the pay given to nurses is no longer acceptable.

“Those behind the doors of Downing Street cannot say they have not got the message. They can fix this now and deliver the pay nurses deserve. We have all heard fine words, but what we need now is action.”

Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary, said: “At a time when many experienced nurses are burnt out, exhausted and considering leaving the career they love, the link between low pay, staff shortages and patient safety becomes even more stark.

“If ministers are serious about building back health and care services, they can start to show it by delivering a proper pay rise for nursing staff. Our members know it and the public know it. Now it is time for those in Westminster to do the same.”

