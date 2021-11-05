Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Givan cannot use joint office as ‘shield’ to hide from court challenge – judge

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.24pm
First Minister Paul Girvan is not legally represented in the case brought by Sean Napier (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont’s First Minister cannot use his joint office as a shield to hide from a legal challenge against the DUP’s boycott of cross border political meetings, a judge has warned.

Mr Justice Scoffield told the High Court he was concerned that Paul Givan and junior minister Gary Middleton are not legally represented in ongoing judicial review proceedings against their party.

Three other DUP ministers named as respondents in the challenge are represented in court: Gordon Lyons, Edwin Poots and Michelle McIlveen.

However, the court has heard that the joint nature of Stormont’s Executive Office means Mr Givan and Mr Middleton cannot be legally represented without the approval of Sinn Fein deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill.

Belfast businessman Sean Napier has taken the case against the DUP (Niall Carson/PA).

Judge Scoffield questioned whether it could seriously be contended that it would be unlawful for the two DUP ministers to have their own legal representation.

“The First Minister, or the deputy First Minister, can’t be entitled to hide behind the joint nature of the office to not participate in proceedings, avoid any duty of candour which arises and then say the court can’t make an order,” he said.

He added: “I don’t think it can be right that the holders of each of those offices can insulate themselves from any legal challenge by simply raising the shield of the joint nature of the office.”

The judge said he had concerns that the “issue will be used to basically negate the court’s supervisory functions”.

Justice Scoffield said there was also the matter of legal fairness and the principle that anyone who is the focus of a court challenge should have the right to properly engage in the proceedings to ensure their position was articulated.

Barrister Dr Tony McGleenan GC,  representing the other three DUP ministers, said the issue had never been fully tested before a court, but he said in a legal sense the first and deputy first ministers “don’t exist as individuals”.

The court heard that Paul Givan could not be represented in the case without the approval of deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Rebecca Black/PA)

The DUP has vowed to disengage from the structures of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC), apart from meetings on health issues, as part of its protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

But, last month, Justice Scoffield ruled the DUP position is unlawful following a challenge by Belfast businessman, Sean Napier.

Despite that declaration, the DUP has continued to stay away from previously planned north-south meetings.

Those meetings have been unable to proceed as, under Stormont rules, such meetings with the Irish Government cannot proceed without the participation of both a unionist and a nationalist minister from the Northern Ireland Executive.

Mr Napier has signalled his intent to seek an order from the court mandating the DUP to participate in the meetings.

Justice Scoffield aired his concerns about Mr Givan and Mr Middleton’s lack of legal representations at a review hearing ahead of a full hearing of the arguments on the ongoing boycott on November 16.

The judge heard that the Departmental Solicitors Office had provided documents to the court outlining certain procedures around the scheduling of cross border meetings.

However, the judge was told that not all the relevant information held by the Executive Office had been provided to the court – again due to the failure to secure the joint agreement of the First Minister and deputy First Minister.

Justice Scoffield said the court was “still in the dark” over the details for forthcoming meetings planned for the end of the November and questioned whether further information could be obtained from the Executive Office.

Another review hearing is set to be convened next week to further discuss issues around legal representation and disclosure of papers.

After Friday’s hearing, Mr Napier’s solicitor Paul Farrell, from McIvor Farrell, said: “What began as a political stunt has now developed into a focused analysis into the obligations of the First Minister and deputy First Minister, both to each other and their joint office responsibilities.

“Our client is of the firm view that the DUP ministers and leadership are in breach of the court’s previous declaration.”

