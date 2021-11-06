Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irish Environment Minister tests positive for Covid ahead of Cop26 trip

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 8.18pm
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (PA)
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (PA)

Ireland’s Environment Minister has cancelled a planned trip to Cop26 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Eamon Ryan, the leader of Ireland’s Green Party, had been due to travel to Glasgow on Sunday.

Mr Ryan, who is now self isolating, is not experiencing symptoms.

He received the positive result on Saturday after taking a precautionary PCR test on Friday in line with the recommendations of the Cop26 organisers.

Coronavirus – Fri May 28, 2021
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan (Brian Lawless/PA)

A statement from the minister’s department said: “Minister Ryan has advised the HSE (Health Service Executive) of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test.

“This is the requirement for those who have a positive result, but who are not experiencing symptoms.”

The statement said Mr Ryan had informed Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy premier Leo Varadkar.

The statement added: “The National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at Cop26 through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).”

Earlier this week, the Irish Government published a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.

The 125 billion euro plan is set to transform how people travel around the country, heat their homes, use public transport as well as the production of food.

