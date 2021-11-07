Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK playing ‘very dangerous game’ with Article 16 threat

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 12.32pm
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has warned there could be grave consequences (PA)
A UK Government move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could endanger the entire Brexit withdrawal deal, Sinn Fein’s President has said.

Mary Lou McDonald was referencing the potential for the EU to take retaliatory action if the UK follows through with its threat to trigger the suspension mechanism – Article 16 – in the post-Brexit arrangements for Irish Sea trade.

On the prospect of the UK activating Article 16, Ms McDonald said: “It would demonstrate just again colossal bad faith and demonstrate again that Ireland, the north of Ireland in particular, is collateral damage in the Tory Brexit as they play games and play a game of chicken with the European institutions.

“I would also say that if the British government imagine that they hold all of the cards they are wrong and they’re playing a very, very dangerous game, up to and including perhaps jeopardising the entire withdrawal agreement.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol has imposed new checks on goods arriving in the region from Great Britain (PA)

Ms McDonald said the EU proposals for addressing issues with the protocol had gone further than many had anticipated.

“But, you know, everything has its elastic limit,” she told BBC One NI’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The reality now is the ball is at the foot of Boris Johnson and his Government, and they need to act in good faith and they need to adopt a position that is serious and that has a long-term view.

“If they don’t, well, then the consequences, I think, will be very grave indeed.”

The Sinn Fein leader’s comments came as negotiations between London and Brussels over the protocol remain deadlocked and amid mounting speculation that the UK Government is poised to trigger Article 16 later this month.

The Government has repeatedly warned it will move to unilaterally suspend elements of the protocol if an agreed outcome is not reached.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Damien Storan/PA)

The oversight role of the European Court of Justice in policing the operation of the protocol remains a key sticking point in the talks to resolve issues with its operation.

The trade arrangements that have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland were originally agreed between the EU and UK as part of the Brexit withdrawal deal.

The protocol’s purpose was to avoid the creation of a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit.

It has achieved that by effectively keeping Northern Ireland within the EU’s single market for goods, an arrangement which has led to the checks on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

