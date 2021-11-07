Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson holds talks with Iraqi counterpart after Baghdad assassination attempt

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 6.50pm
Iraqi Security forces close the heavily fortified Green Zone as they tightened security measures hours after the assassination attempt on the Prime Minister in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Boris Johnson has condemned an attempt on the life of the Iraqi premier.

The Prime Minister spoke to Mustafa al-Kadhimi after the attack by armed drones on his residence in Baghdad.

Seven of the Iraqi leaders guards were injured in the assassination attempt, which Mr al-Kadhimi labelled “cowardly”.

Damage done in the drone attack on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s home (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/AP)

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson “strongly condemned the attack on the prime minister’s home in Baghdad and offered his sympathies to those injured”.

“He made clear that the UK stands by the Iraqi people and supports prime minister Khadimi’s efforts to form a government following elections, which is vital for the long-term stability of Iraq,” the spokesman said.

At least two drones are believed to have been involved in the attack in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

The aftermath of the attack (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/AP)

Mr al-Kadhimi escaped serious injury, and later appeared on television, seated behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and composed but with a bandage on his left hand.

“Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” he said.

