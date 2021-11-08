Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Defence Secretary to meet Army leaders over culture concerns in armed forces

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 7.44am Updated: November 8 2021, 8.34am
Six out of 10 servicewomen and veterans told a report they had not reported bullying, harassment or discrimination due to a lack of faith in the system (PA)
Six out of 10 servicewomen and veterans told a report they had not reported bullying, harassment or discrimination due to a lack of faith in the system (PA)

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is set to meet Army leaders to address concerns around bullying, sexual harassment, and discrimination in the British military.

The meeting follows a report into the bullying and sexual harassment of women in the armed forces led by Tory MP and former soldier Sarah Atherton.

Ms Atherton’s report found that almost two thirds of women had experienced bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination while serving in the Army.

The report, made up of the findings of interviews with more than 4,000 servicewomen and female veterans, also included accounts of rape or sex for advancement.

Nearly 40% of 993 women asked reported that their experience of the complaints system was “extremely poor”.

Six out of 10 women said they had not reported bullying, harassment or discrimination due to a lack of faith in the system.

There are more than 20,000 women currently serving in the armed forces.

In a statement, the Army said it was working with the Defence Secretary to “drive out unacceptable behaviour at all levels”.

“The Secretary of State is determined to work with the Army’s leadership to drive out unacceptable behaviour at all levels, particularly with respect to the treatment of women,” an Army spokesperson said.

“The Army’s core value of respect for others must underpin everything it delivers on behalf of the nation, whether in the United Kingdom or operating around the world.”

Meanwhile, the Army is also dealing with delays to the new Ajax armoured vehicle programme.

Only a dozen of 589 vehicles have been delivered, despite more than £3.2 billion being spent already.

“I’ve asked (the Army) to make sure about how we’re going to deal with the issues ranging from Ajax and the culture in the Army to some of the discipline issues we’ve all been seeing recently,” Mr Wallace told the BBC.

“It’s not acceptable and we’ll have a discussion about what are the next steps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier