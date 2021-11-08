Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nazanin’s husband ‘looking and feeling rougher’ on 16th day of hunger strike

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 9.43am Updated: November 8 2021, 11.57am
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has said he is looking and feeling ‘rougher’ on the 16th day of his hunger strike outside the Home Office

The husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said he is looking and feeling “rougher” on the 16th day of his hunger strike outside the Foreign Office.

Richard Ratcliffe began the protest to put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet the Iranian delegate at Cop26 to demand the freedom of Britons detained in Evin prison.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, has been in custody in Iran since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

She had been taking the couple’s daughter, Gabriella, to see her family when she was arrested and was sentenced to five years in jail shortly afterwards, spending four years in Evin prison and one under house arrest.

Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell visit Richard Ratcliffe
Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell visit Richard Ratcliffe (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her husband told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday: “I’m definitely looking rougher and feeling rougher.

“I don’t feel hungry but I do feel the cold more.

“It’s a short-term tactic. You can’t take it too long or you end up in a coma.”

He added that he will have to listen to his body when deciding when to end his hunger strike.

“At this point I will have to start listening to my body,” he said.

“Over the weekend I spent most of the day sitting down. The batteries were really flat.

“One of the things with a hunger strike is you get more stubborn the longer things go on, so you become less able to flexibly let go.”

Mr Ratcliffe also demanded that the UK repay a £400 million debt to Iran.

He told Sky News that his wife is being kept “hostage” due to the debt, arising from the UK failing to deliver Chieftain tanks ordered by the Shah of Iran before he was overthrown in 1979.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Richard Ratcliffe demanded that the UK repay its £400 million debt to Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In 2008 an international arbitration process ruled that the UK owes Iran the debt.

However, since then the UK has failed to repay it, with talks between the countries breaking down over the summer.

Mr Ratcliffe told Sky News that his list of demands includes that the UK pay Iran the money.

“I think that the UK should repay the debt – that’s why Nazanin was taken,” he said.

“We have lost five-and-a-half years to unpaid debt, others have been taken since.”

However, he added that the UK must also take a tougher stance towards Iran holding British citizens prisoner.

“But also they do need to be tougher with Iran on hostage taking,” he said.

“For example, this week the Iranian vice president is being hosted up in Glasgow and being wined and dined.

“Really it should be challenged, that it is not OK that when UK citizens have been taken hostage that the Iranian state carries on as normal.”

“I don’t think that the Government’s approach to hostage-taking is effective, five-and-a-half years shows that,” he added.

