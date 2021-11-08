Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

MPs must ‘sort out the mess’ after standards row, says Commons Speaker

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 4.56pm Updated: November 8 2021, 6.12pm
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, making a statement ahead of an emergency debate relating to standards (House of Commons/PA)
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, making a statement ahead of an emergency debate relating to standards (House of Commons/PA)

MPs need to have confidence the system for disciplining members who break Westminster rules is “fair and effective”, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said.

At the start of a three-hour emergency Commons debate following the row over the treatment of former cabinet minister Owen Paterson, Sir Lindsay said it was essential to “sort out the mess we’re in”.

He said any review of the process for MPs to appeal against rulings made against them had to to be done on a cross-party basis.

“In the spirit of finding the best way forward I say to the House, I will do everything I can to help ensure all MPs feel confident we have a fair and effective system,” he told MPs.

“I granted this debate today because I thought it was essential to sort out the mess we’re in.”

Many Tory MPs are still smarting after being ordered last week to vote for a new committee to consider a new system of appeals, only for the Government to backtrack after the opposition parties refused to co-operate.

In the bitter aftermath of the row, Mr Paterson announced he was quitting as MP for North Shropshire blaming the “cruel world of politics”.

It followed a recommendation by the Commons Standards Committee that he should be suspended from Parliament for six weeks after committing an “egregious” breach of the centuries-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

Boris Johnson meets with medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital
No 10 said Boris Johnson was unable to get back in time after visiting Hexham General Hospital (Peter Summers/PA)

Mr Paterson had hoped to challenge the finding through a new appeals system but there was anger among MPs on all sides of the House at the way ministers had sought to conflate his case with wider reform of the system.

Sir Lindsay warned MPs against criticising the Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, who conducted the inquiry into Mr Paterson’s conduct and was unable to defend herself.

“Please do not criticise the Commissioner for Standards who is doing a job that we have appointed her to do,” he said.

He also urged MPs on all sides to “tone down the political sniping”.

However Boris Johnson immediately came under fire after he chose to stay away from the Commons, leaving the Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay to open for the Government.

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks in the House of Commons in London, during a emergency debate relating to standards
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of ‘running scared’ (House of Commons/PA)

Downing Street said the Prime Minister was unable to get back to Westminster in time following a long-planned visit to an NHS hospital trust in Northumberland.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “running scared” having given “the green light to corruption” by arguing that rules to stop vested interests did not apply to his friends.

“He does not even have the decency either to defend or to apologise for his actions. Rather than repairing the damage he has done, the Prime Minister is running scared,” he said.

“When required to lead, he has chosen to hide. His concern, as always, is self-preservation, not the national interest.

“It is time for everyone in this House, whatever their party, to draw a line and send a message to the Prime Minister: Enough is enough. We will not stand by whilst he trashes our democracy.”

Mr Barclay said that while there were concerns which required attention, it had been a “mistake” for ministers to proceed in the way they did last week.

“I’d like, first and foremost, to express my regret and that of my ministerial colleagues over the mistake made last week,” he said.

“We recognise there are concerns across the House over the standards system and also the process by which possible breaches of the code of conduct are investigated.

“Yet whilst sincerely held concerns clearly warrant further attention, the manner in which the Government approached last week’s debate conflated them with the response to an individual case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier